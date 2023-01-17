On a recent Wednesday evening, what felt like the sunniest place in Madison was tucked inside a former Greyhound bus station.
At The Deliciouser, a new shop and demonstration kitchen at 931 E. Main St., chef Patrick O’Halloran cooked up the flavors and colors of the Mediterranean.
Charred eggplant dip offered a zip of preserved lemon. Pomegranate seeds popped on top of creamy hummus, near a plate piled with ruby red beets that appeared to glow with their own light. Spicy harissa, fresh cilantro and aromatic orange drew attention to simple marinated olives, served alongside fresh, warm pita.
O’Halloran is the former co-owner and chef of Lombardino’s, a historic Italian American restaurant on Madison’s near west side. The Deliciouser showcases his cooking in front of a much smaller group — just eight to 10 people for now, seated at a bar a few feet away from a 10-burner gas range, a hibachi grill and two fryers.
The Deliciouser has been making spice blends and seasoned salts for about two years, currently available locally at Orange Tree Imports, Fromagination and Metcalfe’s Market, among others. The company moved into its first public retail location last month and held its first public cooking class on Jan. 11.
The shop is open daily from noon until 5 p.m. Upcoming events include a “kitchen counter” Italian cooking class on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m., as well as a Mexican class on Feb. 1.
There’s also a Monday night Grazing Menu series, set for Jan. 30 (“antojitos Mexicanos”). Tickets range from $45 to $75 via exploretock.com.
A spicy shift
Like many people stuck inside in early 2020, O’Halloran rediscovered his love of cooking at home during the pandemic. He started documenting it on a YouTube channel, @thereallombardinos4901.
In time, O’Halloran produced some 30 videos of his recipes, things like soft scrambled eggs with salmon, bucatini carbonara, broiled mackerel and an “ultimate butter burger.” (He also got a lot of questions about his fancy $95 brass pepper mill, now sold at The Deliciouser with other handy cooking tools, like a little grater for ginger.)
Around Thanksgiving of 2020, O’Halloran and his wife, Michelle Oyamada, his ex-wife/longtime business partner Marcia Castro, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Anne Minssen, launched The Deliciouser, a spice company.
At the time, O’Halloran told the Cap Times that he wanted to create blends “from places we’ve actually been to, travelled to, have a connection with, and to tell those stories really respectfully.”
The Deliciouser began operating out of the lower level at Bunky’s Café, a small food business and catering company. In April of 2022, O’Halloran left Lombardino’s, selling his share to longtime business partner Michael Banas, and focused on opening this larger retail space inside Main Street Industries, a business incubator.
That space opened to the public December 2022. The entrance is next to Old Sugar Distillery and shares the building with businesses like Origin Breads and Quince & Apple.
Cooking classes
Cooking classes will be somewhat sporadically available at the beginning, as O’Halloran and Oyamada have plans to travel and O’Halloran wants to invite a rotating cast of chefs to do demonstrations. He’s designing his own classes around Deliciouser spice collections. On the Mediterranean menu, that meant Deliciouser’s za’tar spice blend (sumac, sesame seeds, chili peppers, rose petals) was an essential addition to a fattoush salad of toasted pita, cucumbers, multi-colored tomatoes and sheep’s milk feta.
As O’Halloran began to mix a cake, Oyamada and Castro passed around dishes of Turkish urfa biber chilies, Aleppo pepper and ras al hanout, a Moroccan-style spice blend of sumac, cumin, ginger, orange peel and more.
Ras al hanout went into a long-cooking, winter-ready lamb stew with pearl couscous. Spicy berbere seasoned an appetizer of sizzling beef, while the signature salt joined bread and butter. And each spice came with a little lesson.
“Pass them around,” O’Halloran told the assembled guests. “See the texture, smell them. The cubeb peppercorns are going to be in the dessert” — mixed into the whipped cream on a lemon cake.
“The cubeb peppercorn is from Indonesia, it’s really interesting,” he said. “It was the dominant peppercorn in the world until 1640, when the Portuguese and the Dutch went to war and the Portuguese king made them illegal. ‘You cannot bring them back to Europe.’ So only now are chefs in the west starting to find out about these ingredients.
“It’s a peppercorn that tastes like cinnamon and allspice with a little black pepper kick.”
The event space
The Deliciouser’s new space has a full bar with cocktails created by Castro, who is also an owner of The Old Fashioned in downtown Madison. The décor, a mix of art prints, vintage maps and antique finds, was drawn in part from Castro’s home, as well as O’Halloran and Oyamada’s.
Soon, events will shift to coincide with Old Sugar and Giant Jones Brewery, “to help create some weekend synergy in the neighborhood,” O’Halloran said. That means focusing on Wednesday through Saturday. They are booking private events now, too.
Future demonstrations will be more visible to the whole space, which includes several group tables. The kitchen has a massive range hood, but the audio visual system that will be mounted on it hasn’t come in yet. The Deliciouser team had heard the system would come by December, but like so many things with renovation projects lately, it’s been delayed.
“That will be a 65-inch monitor and cameras and microphones and speakers coming in March,” O’Halloran said. It’s not all bad, though.
“With the delay in the AV system, it gives us a chance to trial things,” he said.
“We didn’t really envision that people would be sitting up at the bar counter,” Oyamada added. “We thought this would be more of a place where we would put food out. But it’s kind of fun!”