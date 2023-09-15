Mike Wendt retired from Tyson Foods in Jefferson in 2013, but he didn’t stay retired for long.
“I found out very quickly that I needed to do something to keep my mind occupied,” he said.
What does a retiree do when they want to get back in the game? Open a business selling spice blends, of course.
Wendt is the founder of Spark Spices, working alongside his wife Karen and son Chris. Spark Spices is not only a family business found at farmers markets, it’s also veteran-owned — Mike and Karen Wendt both served in the Army and were stationed in Hawaii when they met.
Wendt began Spark Spices at the Food Enterprise and Economic Development (FEED) Kitchens on Madison’s north side, a commercial kitchen where many local entrepreneurs have gotten their start.
“It’s a good place to get your feet on the ground and kind of look around and see what you really want to do,” Wendt said.
Eventually, he rented a building in Milton last December, closer to home. He converted that space into a commercial kitchen and continues creating spice blends and other products there.
Wendt began the business with what he calls “the original three” blends — Burger Jazz, Savory Spark, and Zesty Snap. Wendt comes up with spices that are “different than what you can buy in the store.”
He relies on his decades of food experience, and trial and error to create his blends.
“When I design a spice, I design it to my liking, and then I’ll send it out to those that I trust who will give me good feedback — good, bad or indifferent,” he said.
Burger Jazz is sweet with a mix of garlic, pepper and coriander, plus notes of smoke. Savory Spark blends coriander, ginger and mace, with lemon peel and pulp that “shoots up through the center of it.”
Wendt had fun designing Zesty Snap, which includes touches of garlic, pepper and smoked paprika.
“I was looking for a spice that you would be able to taste your food, and then the spice,” he said. “I delayed the heat so that the heat comes up just a little bit.” According to Wendt, the spiciness of Zesty Snap is a four or five on a scale of one to 10.
Wendt recalls the early days of Zesty Snap when he was trying to get people to try it. At first, he thought it could be a good base for dips.
“I mixed it into cream cheese and it was good but it broke just about every pretzel you put into it because it was so stiff,” he said. Wendt then added sour cream to soften the mixture and it worked.
Home cooks can find Spark Spices in person most easily at farmers markets. Wendt attends local markets like Capitol View Farmers’ Market in Madison, as well as markets in Monona, Beloit, Lake Geneva and Williams Bay. The Wendts will travel to the Warrens Cranberry Festival later this month and Fall Fest in Sister Bay, Oct. 13-15.
Otherwise, customers can purchase Spark Spices on the company’s website. There are individual spices ($4), spice blends ($6 and up), various bundles ($11-$17), dry rubs (starting at $6) and more. There’s also a Spark Spices starter kit ($60) which features several spice blends, a brine (salt, sugar, garlic, pepper and more, made to be diluted with water) and dry rubs.
Want ideas for how to use these blends, once you’ve got them? Family, friends and other customers have contributed various recipes using Wendt’s spices among the ingredients. Recipes range from pulled pork and burgers to dips and popcorn. This time of year might call for zesty cinnamon butternut squash or Savory Spark-fried potatoes.
But don’t expect Wendt to choose a favorite. He could never pick just one.