A new, all-vegan, fast-casual veggie burger café has opened on State Street in the former location of Koi Sushi.
Sookie’s Veggie Burgers started as a food trailer in Milwaukee in 2019, launched by John McCune and Elle Borden shortly after they graduated from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. According to an Urban Milwaukee story in 2020, the start-up launched after the two won a competition at UWM’s Lubar School of Business. Sookie’s was named for Borden’s dog.
McCune is now the sole owner of Sookie’s first brick-and-mortar location, which opened March 23 at 502 State St. It seats 60 or 70, serves food from noon to 8 p.m. daily, and is filled with “100 live plants,” McCune said.
“We wanted to be next to campus, to provide these options to college students thinking about or experimenting with different ways of eating,” McCune said. “State Street is hip and happening; this is a nice corner spot. We wanted to be out there for everybody to see.”
McCune grew up in Stoughton and earned a degree in business at UW-M. The idea for Sookie’s came in response to the relative lack of fast, affordable vegan options in Milwaukee.
“What we’re going for is to make vegan food, plant-based food, affordable and accessible to people,” he said.
The Sookie’s team tasted lots of veggie burgers before choosing which ones to buy, based on what tasted best and “makes the most sense.”
The streamlined menu includes the Impossible burger, a plant-based patty made with soy, potatoes and a compound called heme, which makes it taste believably meaty. There’s also a sweet heat beet burger (Dr. Praeger’s makes one with this name), a portabella burger and a vegan facsimile of a fried chicken sandwich.
All burgers and sandwiches cost $9, with sides like chips and guacamole ($5), sweet potato fries ($5) and hummus with tomatoes, cucumbers and pita ($6). And there are french fries, of course ($4). Everything, from the mayonnaise to the cheese, is vegan. There are gluten-free and soy-free options.
Sookie’s was clearly designed to be the first of many, which McCune confirmed.
“All of our equipment is electric,” McCune said. “We’re not using any gas or open flames, so that makes it easier to move into smaller spaces, cafes, sandwich shops … those kinds of retail establishments.
“Someday, hopefully, we’ll be on college campuses or in Miller Park. It’s replicable in that way, and should be easy to move into new spaces.”
Sookie’s offers online ordering for pick-up as well as delivery from EatStreet, Grubhub and, soon, Uber Eats.
McCune said he hopes Sookie’s can add to State Street’s dining options “in the most sustainable way possible.”
“That’s why we’re serving plant-based food,” he said. “It is better for the planet to grow more plants, eat more plants. We have all compostable, biodegradable packaging. We have no plastic straws or lids. We’re not fans of plastic.”
One day, even the disposable flatware could be edible. One of McCune’s other business ideas was to import edible spoons from India. Plans for that collaboration fell through, but he holds out hope that eventually, Sookie’s could offer ice cream with a spoon you could eat when you’re done.