Six years in the making, Bandit Tacos opens in historic Madison depot

A Mexican-influenced restaurant six years in the making has opened in the historic train depot on Madison’s West Washington Avenue.
Bandit essentially takes the place of Porter, a coffee shop that opened in the fall of 2016. The space next to The Harvey House and Motorless Motion Bicycles now seats 60 on a glassed-in platform with panels that will open in summer.
The restaurant’s calling card is its freshly made tortillas. The corn comes from Mexico and the Bandit team nixtamalizes it (processes it) on site.
“That’s how they taste best,” said chef and restaurant owner Gilbert Altschul, who also owns Grampa’s Pizzeria and Gib’s Bar on Williamson Street. “We set out to make fresh tortillas to order daily.”
Featured tacos ($4-$6) include nods to classics, like achiote-marinated chicken thighs or beef short rib with onion and cilantro, and contemporary variations with Vitruvian Farms oyster mushrooms, tempura-battered Great Lakes whitefish and patatas bravas (fingerling potatoes, smashed and fried).
Also on the menu are tostadas ($5-$6), including one made with smoked whitefish and another with Fox Heritage Farms pork shoulder rubbed with coffee, cocoa and pasilla pepper. There’s a pozole (chicken soup with hominy, $13), chips, salsa, escabeche (pickled veggies) and churros and hot chocolate for dessert. Bandit has a margarita on draft and a frozen daiquiri with Door County cherries.
The full name is Bandit Tacos & Coffee, and the coffee shop has not fully gone away. Diners can still get espresso drinks, nitro coffee and dirty horchata (horchata and coffee).
Altschul hopes to reopen soon for 7 a.m. breakfast and add online ordering after they find a groove these first few weeks. For now, online ordering and pickups are closed.
Altschul was working in the kitchen on Monday during Bandit’s first official day open.
“We ran a successful soft opening,” he said. “We have kinks to work out. But for a brand new concept, we’re putting out 10-item tickets in a couple minutes with fresh food and great drinks. The space is beautiful. I feel exhausted, but really good.”
Coffee and corn
Altschul first announced the idea for Bandit in 2016. At the time, he and Madison Depot/ Budget Bicycle Center owner Roger Charly laid out a vision for the whole building, with a coffee shop (Porter) and a market. Bandit was to have gone in the space where The Harvey House opened in 2021.
When renovations stalled, Altschul decided to adapt his vision.
“I’m happy with where it is now,” Altschul said of Bandit. After the upheaval of COVID, “at the end of the day, I’m glad I’m not responsible for the entire train station property.
“I’m happy I have wonderful neighbors in The Harvey House and I’m not responsible for yet another concept.”
Altschul’s brother, Ben Altschul, is a co-owner of the business “on paper,” Gil said; Ben handles the financial side. Other family businesses include Tip Top Tavern, North Street Cabaret, Lazy Jane’s Café and Bakery and Mickey’s Tavern.
Dylan Freund serves as operations manager for the businesses, and at Bandit, Amy Ahrens is in charge of the “coffee and corn programs,” Altschul said.
In the creation of Bandit, Altschul was inspired by Big Star, a self-described “bourbon and beer-focused, taco-slinging, late-night honky-tonk” in Chicago’s Wicker Park, run by chefs Paul Kahan and Chris Miller.
Altschul was impressed by the product Big Star put out, but noted that while Chicago restaurants had access to daily fresh masa (the base of fresh tortillas), Madison didn’t have those resources.
“There are more small tortillerias popping up every day now, but not at the time, when I set this plan years ago,” Altschul said. “But even if it had been available, we would have considered doing it in-house anyway. That’s the heart and soul of the place.”
Home at the depot
The Madison Depot (historically known as the West Madison Depot, Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Paul Railway) was completed in 1903 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. Bandit, according to a release, is housed in the former depot’s lunchroom and passenger platform, and was “restored and transformed” by architect James McFadden of McFadden & Company Architects.
To transform Porter into Bandit, the team installed HVAC on the glassed-in platform to make it a year-round dining space. In addition to those 60 seats, warm weather will open an outside deck for another 40-50 diners, plus a small area in the bike shop (20 more seats). In total Bandit could seat 150.
For the interior, Altschul worked with local artists and woodworkers. Eliot Stith designed and built custom tables from a walnut tree, grown on a former employee’s family farm. Artist and owner of Neon Lab Tom Zickuhr made neon art signage for Bandit, and artist Stefan Matioc created a mural on the platform, inspired by the colors of Mexico City street art.
Nearby, a yellow train car awaits renovation and may eventually become an event space. According to a release from Bandit, “over 6,100 original stamped bricks that pave the passenger platform area were each painstakingly removed, refurbished and reset by artisan Jimmy Bricks” — and yes, that is his name.
Altschul will carry over themes from Grampa’s, including local sourcing (Ninepatch Farms, Doundrins Distillery) and a sustainable garden. Two large raised beds stationed at Bandit’s entrance will “provide fresh herbs and edible flowers to flavor and lift the cuisine and specialty drinks,” the release said.
“It’s been challenging with COVID and construction and all of life’s things that happen,” Altschul said. “It’s a long road, but I’m real happy with where we are right now.”