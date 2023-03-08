Seven Acre Dairy Company connects with Paoli's roots

PAOLI - Down the road from Old Duffer’s Pub, a block from Montrose Town Hall and half a mile from the Sarbackers’ family farm, Seven Acre Dairy Company shimmers like a mirage in rural Paoli.
For nearly 100 years, the building along the Sugar River was a creamery, a hub for local dairy farmers to bring their milk and a robust producer of butter and Swiss cheese.
As Paoli itself evolved over the past three decades into a tourist destination, adding gift shops and galleries on the main drag, Seven Acre’s renovation marks another turning point for this tiny town.
But though Seven Acre is clearly connected to Paoli’s gallery and bistro culture, it also aims to connect directly with the area’s history and the culture of dairy farmers that preceded it.
“Being at the eastern edge of the Driftless, it just feels different here,” said Nic Mink, who’s spearheading the Seven Acre Dairy project. “The interior of this place, the spirit of this place, the culture that we're trying to present is this great rural area of (Paoli) down to Monroe.”
Seven Acre Dairy is the brainchild of Sitka Salmon founder Nic Mink, his wife, Danika Laine Mink, and several business partners. An $11.3 million project built in a former creamery, it has been opening in stages. The property encompasses a hotel, a café, a full-service, legitimately farm-to-table restaurant and an event space (to come this summer).
Rooms at the inn ($179-$599 for suites) are already booking up on weekends, and reservations at 100-seat restaurant The Kitchen are getting tighter on Friday nights. The parking lot is currently half-paved, with construction equipment sharing space with visiting SUVs and Teslas.
“We’ve had to be very deliberate and slow in opening these things up,” Mink said. “We have grand designs, but this is a very unique space.”
Looking back, looking forward
Seven Acre reaches back to the building’s 135-year history as a dairy cooperative, with archival images and museum-style timelines next to yellow-glazed brick walls and concrete floors.
It also reaches toward the future. Mink envisions Seven Acre butter and soft serve ice cream someday having a statewide presence, maybe five to 10 little Seven Acre Dairy stores all over Wisconsin. (Seven Acre’s “micro-creamery” is scheduled to open on April 1.)
“This is a New England resort parked in a cheese factory,” said Mink, who calls himself the chief restoration officer and proprietor of Seven Acre.
Mink is a natural storyteller and the face of the project so far. As each piece opens to the public, he’s been regaling visitors from Epic and national magazine reporters with tales of “the golden age of Wisconsin dairy.” A third of Seven Acre’s web traffic is coming from Chicago.
Mink dreams that Seven Acre could be a kind of rural Wisconsin equivalent of Faviken, chef Magnus Nilsson’s remote, intensely local restaurant that he ran in Sweden until 2019. Mink also notes that, as someone who lives on the Middleton/Madison border, he can get to 6858 Paoli Road in Belleville in 16 minutes, faster than it takes him to drive downtown.
“I love the idea of … from the moment someone checks in to the moment they check out the next morning, you walk them through an experience,” said Mink. “Every single step you’re choreographing. You’re telling that story — the Wisconsin narrative of the land, the culture, the place.”
Pinnacle of modernity
Seven Acre Dairy Company in “downtown” Paoli was a cheese factory for just shy of a century, from 1888 to 1980. According to a timeline on the wall of Seven Acre, “the consolidation of the dairy industry was the death knell for the factory,” which “couldn’t keep up with Wisconsin’s rapidly changing industry.” Pabst sold the contracts of the local dairy farmers to the Associated Milk Producers plant in Mount Horeb.
Over the years, the building at 6858 Paoli Road grew piece by piece to 21,000 square feet, later housing an art gallery, café and 11 apartments.
As Mink worked on Seven Acre, he successfully petitioned for its addition to the State and National Register of Historic Places, and the property qualified for $2.5 million in federal and state historic tax credits. Planet Propaganda, which designed Seven Acre’s logo, helped translate Mink’s deep dive into the history of the property into a timeline on the wall.
“We had 60,000 dairy farmers, and 2,000 dairy plants,” said Mink. “We kind of know the decline of the dairy farmers story — we know that we’ve gone from 60,000 to 6,000.
“The one that isn’t told as much is the decline of the community dairy factory. … in the mid-1950s, this was really one of the pinnacles of modernity.”
Beyond the timeline on the wall, references to the property’s industrial history are everywhere, from a chandelier made of milk bottles to black and white images on the walls. The Inn at Seven Acre Dairy gave the rooms historical references — the Bolstead Suite, for example, refers to L.L. Bolstead, who “put our little factory on the map, taking honors for the state’s finest butter twice in the 1910s.” The Pabst Room references when, in 1955, “Pabst Farms of Oconomowoc purchased our plant from the Paoli Cooperative Dairy Company.”
Art and design elements reference more recent history, too. For several decades the former creamery was home to an art gallery, called variously Wisconsin Artisan Gallery (opened in 1987), Artisan Gallery and Abel Contemporary Gallery, which moved to Stoughton in 2019.
Butter and soft serve
Partnerships with local businesses and farmers have been essential to Seven Acre’s current identity and future success.
For the first few months, the “dairy” part of Seven Acre, led by Landmark Creamery’s Anna Landmark and Anna Thomas Bates, has been made at Yodelay in Fitchburg using milk from New Glarus, Mink said. The intention is to bring both butter and soft serve production onsite in April.
The Dairy Café already stocks a few dozen products from local artisans like Rusty Dog Coffee, Nutkrack and Savory Accents. But the dominant brand is Seven Acre itself, a label that appears on fruit preserves, maple syrup and pickles.
Members of the Seven Acre team are currently working with Yahara Bay Distillery in Madison on two specialty spirits made with wild rice, cranberries and blueberries.
“We will actively start promoting the dairy café and ice cream shop in May,” Mink said. Pastry chef Sam Kincaid “has been doing all sorts of fun, weird little ice cream treats.”
Meanwhile, The Kitchen, Seven Acre Dairy’s restaurant, is built directly on business relationships with nearby greenhouses (Mike Knight, who also does aquaponics) and area farmers (Green Fire Farm, in Monticello).
“We love it,” Mink said. “I mean, a third of this food is coming from a mile away right now, and it’s only going to grow.”
In The Kitchen
Chef Ben Hunter, formerly of Underground Food Collective (Underground Kitchen and Forequarter), has gone back to his roots — literally — with the menu he makes each week with Kyle Kiepert, recently of Fairchild and Settle Down Tavern.
One quietly revelatory side on The Kitchen’s early menu was a small plate of surprisingly sweet spinach roots, kind of like a cross between a carrot and a beet, dressed in bacon vinaigrette.
Hunter said that 15 years ago when he was doing the market brunch at the winter Dane County Farmers’ Market, Bill Warner at Snug Haven Farm in Belleville had spinach going all winter. But nobody was using the roots.
“He was always asking if I could figure out a way to do them,” Hunter said. “We have the place and scope to do it now. We blanch them … it’s like a baby parsnip with a crown of spinach on top.”
Hunter, once the team forager at the Catacombs Coffeehouse, still remembers farmers’ names and dislikes the title “chef.” He said he’s more invested in ingredient sourcing and staff support than “the food on the plate.”
“We really want to work with our neighbors on what they’re currently doing and find a way to help them,” said Hunter. He pointed to a dish of pork from Green Fire Farm, served with charred scallion sauce and white beans.
“On top of that pork, it’s chickweed,” Hunter said. “That grows as a weed underneath (Snug Haven) spinach. I’m paying $15 a pound for that. It’s amazing. … We don’t have olive oil here, it’s sunflower oil from Driftless Organics. It has a really delicate, honey-like smell.”
Classic cooking
Hunter’s team includes in-house butcher Anna Seaman-Gilberts, recently of Meat People. They’ll be working together on sourcing, hanging and cutting local beef, including dairy cows who get a rest from continuous milking before they are processed. They have a program for veal as well.
The menu at The Kitchen will continue to change but diners can expect some constants, like butter. In March, that meant brown butter in spaetzle, whey butter on braised carrots with toasted black walnuts, herbed butter with fried walleye, compound butter on steak.
Cheese, too, is ever-present. “Cheese toasties,” little wedges of brioche sandwiching Swiss, Muenster and brick cheeses, came with a cup of tomato soup for dipping. Fresh sheep’s milk brebis from Landmark had almost the texture of whipped cream on a colorful beet dish, while a local 5-year-aged Swiss melted into a wild rice/ mushroom risotto. Bruce Workman, the cheesemaker at Edelweiss in Monticello, hand-delivered that cheese after calling ahead to confirm the bar would be open.
Dishes like meatballs and “funeral potatoes” call back church basement gatherings and Sunday suppers, and that’s on purpose. At the end of service one evening, Kiepert pulled out one of several historic cookbooks they keep around. “The Greater American Cookbook” was edited by Ruth Berolzheimer and published in 1940.
“We have a mandate to dig through all the books,” Kiepert said.
“There are so many constraints of this menu that are beyond just that the food be local,” Mink said, a primary one being “our idea of what a baseline of rural cookery is.”
Another is the vibe. The back bar was designed to look like “a farmhouse on acid” but the bar itself and the bar tables were made from trees harvested on Seven Acre’s property, which was home to cherry, walnut and box elder trees as well as 300-year-old red oaks.
“I didn’t want it to be stuffy or formal,” Mink added about the restaurant. “This is gonna be a little nicer. Everybody likes to go out and have a nice meal. But that’s different than putting something on a menu that’s not legible to most people.”
Staffing up for summer
Seven Acre currently has 19 full-time employees, split roughly 50/50 between Madison residents and people from the surrounding rural area. Mink intends to expand to 30-35 employees by summer, when an 80-seat outdoor patio is set to open.
“We were able to offer Madison wages and Madison money to folks from New Glarus, Albany, Evansville,” Mink said. He wanted the restaurant to feel “socially and culturally, more like home” to these employees.
“We really want this to be an inclusive place.”
The Kitchen is looking to expand its hours slowly, starting with brunch on weekends. There are also plans for a visiting chef series, pop-ups that could be on Sunday nights.
Additional plans for this little stretch of the river corridor range from community events to private weddings, of which there are five already on the books. The team at Seven Acre will need to push to get it all done.
“The outdoor facility is half a million dollars,” said Mink, who noted that the project has gone well over his original budget of $10.5 million. “It’s events and gathering and restoration — it will be incredible.”