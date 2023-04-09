During her time in the Army Reserves, Andrea Magee says she learned a lot about persistence and, in her words, “putting your nose down and just getting through something.” It was a mindset she carried with her into her later job as a dietitian and nutritionist at Madison’s American Family Children’s Hospital in the pediatric ICU.
“I loved the work and I loved the patients, but the health care system, and the way decisions are made, is a little soul-crushing,” Magee said. “And a lot of my patients, if they didn't die, many of them went on to live very limited lives, whether it was because of disease or trauma. You can try to not get close to people but then you're not deemed compassionate. I think a lot of people tend to do a limited stint in critical care and then go somewhere else.”
For Magee, that “somewhere else” was Second Breakfast Bakery, an online business she officially started this past January. Once a month, Magee prepares small and regular-sized boxes (which feeds four to six people) at Madison’s commercial kitchen space, FEED Kitchens. Filled with her made-from-scratch baked goods–from apple fritter loafs to pecan pie granola–the boxes are picked up curbside at FEED (or delivered to those within a 20-mile radius) on the first Saturday of each month, with orders open until one or two weeks before that date.
To order, customers can sign up for a three-month ($57), six-month ($105) or one-month subscription ($20) on Second Breakfast’s website, where there is also a menu that details what will be included in the boxes each month.
“I get a lot of my inspiration from places I’ve traveled and bakeries I’ve visited around the world,” said Magee. “The main ones are France, Italy and Ireland, whose food scene was more impressive than I expected. You’d be surprised what they’ve got cooking there.”
Ordering for Second Breakfast’s May set of boxes–which will consist of an almond croissant, peanut butter banana bread mini loaf, a strawberry orange scone, a whole wheat blueberry muffin, bombolone (an Italian baked donut), and dried fruit granola–will be open until April 26. For the upcoming month, Magee is also doing a giveaway where customers could win a free small box by following Second Breakfast on either Instagram or Facebook, tag someone on one of the posts and sign up for Second Breakfast’s mailing list.
As for how much her Master’s in nutrition and dietician knowledge carries over into her work now…in short, it doesn’t.
“I don't claim that my stuff is healthy,” said Magee. “I probably use more whole-grain flours and oats compared to other bakers, and I had thought for a while about how to marry nutrition with baking.
“But, honestly, it just drives me nuts. There's so much about nutrition that's misunderstood and food is very individualized. That’s not my goal with this baking. My goal is to put yummy things in your face.”
Second Breakfast took shape three years after Magee decided to leave her job at the hospital, spending the next year in Madison Area Technical College’s Baking and Decorative Arts program, for which she then became a lab assistant. Eventually, Magee started running MATC’s bakery outlet, where they sell the items the students make to those either working at the college or who are students themselves.
“I had been baking my whole life for my friends and family, but I learned a lot about production baking there,” said Magee, who still works at the college’s bakery outlet while running Second Breakfast. “I loved developing relationships with people and talking about baking in this customer service atmosphere. The whole time, everyone was like, ‘When are you going to open your own place? And I’m like, ‘I do not want to do that. It sounds awful.’ But with a monthly box, where I could set my own hours, bake at my own frequency, and bake what I love, it sounded like a cool idea.”
Magee also gets to incorporate her love of pop culture, the name of her business derived from a deep love of J.R.R> Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings.”
“I'm a pretty big nerd,” said Magee. “I'm into all the fantasy novels. My husband is reading ‘The Hobbit’ right now to our eight-year-old daughter, who is the same age I was when my dad read it to me.”
Magee says she’d even love to do a fantasy theme for her boxes in the future.
“I would get all into that,” she said. “When ‘Game of Thrones’ had its final season, I did a different big dinner for each episode every night. I had way too much fun with it.”
In addition to the monthly boxes, Second Breakfast will be at the Capitol View Farmers' Market (5901 Sharpsburg Dr), which takes place on Wednesdays from 3 - 7 p.m. May 31 through October 11. And during April, August, and December Andrea makes nut-free boxes for those with peanut allergies. Customers who order boxes ahead of time can also request vegetarian substitutes for items baked with meat, such as Magee’s bacon-cheese scone.
As of now, there are no gluten-free boxes due to the fact that Second Breakfast bakes out of a regularly wheat-filled communal kitchen.
“And the main reason I don’t bake at home is because I foster cats and there are usually little kittens running around,” said Magee. “It’s chaotic here. One day a customer would get more than they bargained for with a cat packed in with their croissant.”
But Magee does incorporate her cats into the business, listing them as employees on the website and, like her “Game of Thrones” dinners, she admits to having “too much fun” with it.
“COVID really forced all of us to take a look at our own mortality in, sometimes, a humorous way,” said Magee. “I’m 40 so, quite frankly, if I don’t love what I’m doing, I don’t want to do it.”