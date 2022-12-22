A Karben4 craft brewer and single-malt whiskey lover has opened his own microdistillery just east of Madison.
Jeff Olson’s Awildan Distilling has released two spirits so far this year — genever, a botanical spirit similar to gin, and a spiced rum made from blackstrap molasses — in conjunction with small-batch Karben4 beers made with similar flavor profiles.
Eventually, Awildan’s flagship will be whiskey. Curious drinkers can sign up now for a “progress report” taste of the first one in November 2023, but most of Awildan’s whiskies will be hanging out in barrels for a good long time, five to eight years or so.
“I am all about the process of making it, that’s what I love,” said Olson, who released his first bottles in August. The Awildan tasting room is currently open Friday and Saturday afternoons in an industrial area, en route to Sun Prairie.
“If you come out to the distillery, my dad and I made the bar,” Olson said. “We’ve done all the beams. … I love woodworking and cooking and making spirits and beer. I couldn’t see myself putting my name on a product that I didn’t make from start to finish.”
Olson is still a brewer at Karben4, a small brewery on Madison’s east side that will celebrate its 10th anniversary in January. Early on, Olson said, Karben4 had just three fermenters (big beer-making tanks) brewing every other day.
“Now the team has really grown, and we’re doing over 11,000 barrels a year,” he said. “We’ve transitioned to canning, and we’re getting a 30-barrel brewhouse installed.”
Olson brews and ferments the base for Awildan spirits at Karben4, then brings that fermented wash (unboiled, unhopped beer, 8% alcohol by volume) to the distillery.
That was the basis of his first whiskey, built with a blend of Golden Promise barley malt, a heritage variety Olson gets from the U.K., and traditional British crystal malt.
“It’s coming along very nicely. I’m very excited for people to try it,” Olson said.
New spirits, old styles
The name Awildan is drawn from the Old English word “āwildian,” which means “to become wild.” The twin threads that drive Olson’s spirits are a fascination with historic distilling and a desire to draw flavor profiles from one form (beer) to another (whiskey) to still another (beer aged in whiskey barrels).
That first thread led to the creation of Awildan’s genever ($40/750 mL). VinePair, an educational wine and spirits site, describes genever as “the great, mysterious, malty granddaddy of gin” which “started its life as a medicine, basically a barley malt wine that was distilled to 50% ABV” and used to cure the Dutch of whatever ailed them.
“The earliest spirits would have been a malty, botanical-flavored spirit,” Olson said. “What I like about it is it uses our single malt whiskey as the base, the unaged whiskey that’s been redistilled with these botanicals.
“So you get the malty sweetness, (and) a little more viscosity than you would find with standard, modern gin. But then you get lots of botanical flavors too. It’s a cool crossover between, like a whiskey and a gin.
“We are barrel-aging some of that as well, and it will mature like a whiskey,” he added.
Olson made a Nordic farmhouse-style ale at Karben4 to echo the botanicals used in the genever, a lengthy list that includes juniper, coriander, angelica root, cassia bark, grains of paradise and lemon peel.
He did something similar when Awildan released its first spiced rum. He used aromatics found in the rum — namely, baking spices like vanilla, cinnamon, allspice, clove and ginger root, plus lemon peel, dill and green peppercorns — in a beer. In November, Karben4 released Olson’s spiced milk stout, a seasonally appropriate Juleøl (Yule Ale).
Olson channeled the Naval spirit of Horatio Hornblower and the “Master and Commander” books with his spiced rum, starting with a highly flavored blackstrap molasses and adding a flavor blend that reminds him of gingerbread.
“Going into this, I was not a big rum drinker, but I really like single malt whiskey that’s finished in rum casks,” Olson said. “It has a lot of complexity. So knowing I wanted to do a rum-cask finish (on a whiskey), I said, well, let’s do an Awildan rum.”
Olson is aging his spirits in former bourbon barrels from other Wisconsin distilleries, lately Wollersheim and Driftless Glen. Long term, Olson envisions turning Awildan into a “brewstillery,” like Corsair Distillery in Nashville.
In addition to the aging whiskies, “I’m working on an apple brandy right now,” Olson said. “I’d like to have people be able to drink the hard cider that becomes the apple brandy.
“I really like that connection, and I think people appreciate seeing how things are made.”