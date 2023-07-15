The first inkling Bekah Nethken-Ulrich had that she might want to own a restaurant someday came in the wake of a natural disaster.
On April 25, 2019, a severe tornado ripped its way through Ruston, Louisiana, felling trees and destroying homes. Nethken-Ulrich and her husband, Alex Ulrich, found themselves stuck, with a huge tree blocking the street and $200 worth of groceries about to spoil.
“I thought, ‘You know what? Eff it. This is what we’re doing. Get the grill, let’s go,’” Nethken-Ulrich said. “So we get the grill. I get my gumbo pot. I set up down at the end of the street where there’s a church.
“And then everybody else brought their groceries, so nothing went bad. It was a huge cookout, a huge party. I was like, ‘I should do this. I should start cooking for people.’”
Nethken-Ulrich has been cooking classic Cajun and Creole food in Madison for close to three years under the name Rue Bourre (translated by Nethken-Ulrich to mean “drunk street”). She’s working on opening her first brick and mortar location, also called Rue Bourre, at 4692 Cottage Grove Road by the end of July.
“My personal philosophy is that Southern food should be cheap, quality and filling,” she said. “You can totally do that, it’s just a matter of how you prepare it.”
Rue Bourre has been vending at the Northside Farmers Market since August 2020, serving chicory coffee ($2), beignets ($4 for 3), and voodoo egg rolls (shrimp, sausage and cheese, $4).
Early menus included shrimp and grits and pralines, and she always brings frozen meals — jambalaya, red beans and rice, and gumbo ($5-$8), packed for diners to take home and reheat.
“When it started out, people didn’t know what jambalaya was or gumbo was … so I said, take it for a discount, let me know how you like it,” Nethken-Ulrich said. “And they came back and bought more. I bring one batch of jambalaya and gumbo per market day, about 13-14 of each, and we regularly sell out.”
Thanks to the popularity of market coffee and powdered doughnuts, the business at Rue Bourre “has literally exploded in 2 ½ years,” she said. “We can now have a brick and mortar. I just quit my daycare job at the beginning of this month.
“I’m cooking for the masses at legitimately reasonable prices.”
The new Rue Bourre space, a former Subway franchise location, is about 1,000 square feet and will be designed for takeout, with some patio space outside. Nethken-Ulrich said it’s perfect for a one-person operation.
She is still establishing hours, but is considering a split shift on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with coffee, beignets and “breakfast stuff” from 7:30/8 a.m. until noon, and then dinner from 3-4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday she’ll likely be open all day, and Sunday she’ll be back at the Northside Farmers Market.
“We will always do the market,” Nethken-Ulrich said. “My dad told me, stick with what brought you to the party. We’ll stay with them until they tell us we can’t come back.”
Mondays and Tuesdays, Nethken-Ulrich plans to close the restaurant so she can have a weekend with her toddler daughter, who “thinks she’s the head chef.”
“Everybody at the market loves her,” Nethken-Ulrich said.
Nethken-Ulrich is used to getting requests for recommendations about New Orleans visits, and pleas to make king cake out of season. Those craving that sparkly green, purple and gold pastry will have to wait until January.
“People have asked me for king cake, and I’m like, ‘No no no, do not put that voodoo on me.’ I will not make a king cake before Three Kings Day … From that day until Mardi Gras, I will make as many as you want. You want four, you got four. But not until that day.”