Grape Water Wine Bar, opened by Nicki Prestigiacomo in 2017 in downtown Middleton, has two wine-dispensing machines and a cozy living room-like seating area. Snacks including Salvatore’s pizza, charcuterie boards and chocolate. Outdoor seating is available on the front sidewalk.
Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar was founded in 2016 by two sisters, Megan “Toot” Clark and Katie Biechler, as well as Katie’s husband, Ryan Biechler. This self-serve wine bar has additional beverages and snacks available at the seated bar. A seasonal patio offers more seating out front.
Nineteen09, under new ownership as of this summer, is a wine bar and small event venue in a historic 1850s building on the main street through Cross Plains. Guests can sample wine from self-service wine machines or order snacks and drinks (including a few cocktails as well as non-alcoholic options) from the bar. Beneath private upstairs rooms, a sunny stone atrium leads to a large enclosed patio out back.
The Wine Reserve is located in a historic bank building in downtown Oregon and has a full bar and two self-serve wine machines. The bar hosts musicians on the spacious patio in good weather, as well as indoors near the bar. Recent and upcoming events include a tarot reading, a “charcuterie 101” class, a sugar cookie decorating workshop and “barre at the bar” on the back patio.
Open since 2019, Red & White Wine Bar and its large, sunny patio is located in downtown Waunakee. Guests can purchase both wine and bourbon from self-serve machines or at the bar. Visitors can also pre-pay for a glass of wine for someone else, then post that person's name on a "Friends"-themed sharing wall for them to redeem later.
The Tasting Room moved from Monona Drive to its current location near Buck & Honey’s on the Yahara River in 2019. It now features a comfortable four-season patio and remains best known as a cigar bar with a full humidor. The Tasting Room also offers a large selection of drinks and wine flights, as well as special events like tequila and cigar pairings.
Flavors! Wine Bar and Grand Hall is located in the historic former city hall and library building in the downtown district of Sun Prairie. There is a full bar and comfortable seating area, complete with board games, in the back of the building, with a self-serve wine machine in the front. Visitors can order flatbreads and appetizers at the bar.
Joyce and Steve Dieter, owners of the Wine Reserve in Oregon, opened their second wine bar in late June. Flight Wine & Bourbon Bar is located in a new subdivision just south of the Capital City Trail and Nine Springs E-Way natural area. The bar features self-serve wine and bourbon machines, a full seated bar and non-alcoholic drink options. The new bar also serves some food, like truffle tots, flatbreads and charcuterie, and has a patio with four tables.
Cheesers is a cheese, wine and meat market in downtown Stoughton. On Thursday nights, the second floor of the historic building opens for wine tasting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For $10, guests can taste two whites and two reds paired with artisan cheese from the downstairs market.
Square Wine Co., located on the Capitol Square in downtown Madison for 11 years, sells a unique and eclectic variety of wines. A handwritten list on a legal pad by shop owner Andrea Hillsey serves as the ever-changing menu for those who want to order wine by the glass at the bar. Themed wine tasting events occur every Friday night. Since room is limited, it is best to RSVP on the shop’s website.
Table Wine, a retail shop that recently moved to a new location on the east side of Madison, focuses on carefully curated, approachable wines chosen by shop owner Molly Moran. Wine flights cost $13 each and include four half glasses of wine. Wine by the glass is also available, and tastings and classes are offered regularly. Find an event calendar on Table Wine’s website.
1825 Monroe St., Madison | 1901 Cayuga St., Middleton | 5957 McKee Road, Fitchburg
Barriques, a coffee shop, cafe and wine store with several locations in the Madison area, offers regular wine tastings with themes like Spanish reds, prosecco with fresh fruit, or global sauvignon blanc. Tickets for tasting events at the Monroe Street, Middleton and Fitchburg stores can be purchased in advance on the Barriques website.
Leopold's Books Bar Caffè is located near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, making wine tasting and learning accessible to a younger crowd of drinkers. Scheduled “Wine School” events have had themes like central Europe, “taste and describe wine like a pro,” all American picks and “adventure wines!” Regular sommelier office hours with Leopold’s wine expert MJ Hecox are listed on Leopold’s website.
Wollersheim Winery, Distillery and Bistro in Prairie du Sac feels like a wine country vacation destination. The tiered patio overlooks vineyards and historic buildings on the property, which has been producing wine consistently since 1972. Now with a bistro and an attached distillery with its own tasting room, Wollersheim Winery offers a variety of tours and tastings. Some require reservations, while others are given on a walk-in basis every day of the week.
Drumlin Ridge Winery is located in the hills on the outskirts of Waunakee. Wines are made from estate-grown hardy Midwestern grapes like frontenac blanc, frontenac gris, adalmiina and marechal foch. Try a flight — three to six pours from a list of off-dry to Champagne-style wines. A large multi-level patio adjacent to the vineyard features shaded areas and a stone fireplace.
1001 S Whitney Way, Madison | 600 Kenseth Way, Cambridge
Cambridge Winery makes wines from Wisconsin, California and New York grapes and serves tastings at two Madison area locations — one on Whitney Way, which also serves wine by the glass, and a larger event space in Cambridge, where tastings are scheduled events. Try wines here made from hardy grapes like petite pearl, marquette reserve, St. Pepin and brianna, as well as Cambridge's own chardonnay, zinfandel, petite sirah and cabernet sauvignon.
Odilon Ford has a small tasting room in an unassuming light industrial part of Madison’s east side. Winemaker Jerrold Robaidek is also a meteorologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and he uses names from meteorology, like “nimbus,” for his sparkling wines made with La Crosse, St. Pepin, petite pearl and prairie star grapes grown near Green Bay. There’s a narrow window for wine tastings, which are only on Saturday afternoons.
Balanced Rock Winery in Baraboo is roughly a one hour drive from Madison. This family owned winery sources grapes and other fruit (rhubarb, raspberries, apples, cranberries) from the Finger Lakes in New York, Washington’s Columbia Valley and northern Michigan, as well as from Wisconsin. A large patio overlooks grapevines and a golf driving range ($6 for a bucket of 40 balls). Check the website for live music, pop-up market days and bingo.
Botham Vineyards & Winery in Barneveld produces estate-grown reds from grapes like marechal foch, as well as more obscure varieties like Léon Millot and Geisenheim. Visitors can sample the white zinfandel look-alike Badger Blush, a semi-dry vidal blanc and the estate grown Purebred Red, among others, two to three days a week depending on the season. Tours can be scheduled in advance ($10 per person). A spacious patio is adjacent to the red barn that houses the tasting room and shop.
At many restaurants, Wisconsinites were ordering fewer old fashioneds and more wine. Korbel was on the downswing. Cabernet was on the rise.
For two months, Cap Times photo director and noted wine lover Ruthie Hauge hauled her cameras to the small town wine bars, tasting rooms, hidden production spots and scenic winery patios around the greater Madison area.
She found many enomatic wine-dispensing machines, particularly in suburbs. These are popular because they offer small tastes, no need for hands-on pours and the promise of better preservation. Pair a crisp riesling with live music at the Wine Reserve in Oregon, or check out the renovated house at Nineteen09, a perfect spot for small private parties. Toot + Kate’s in Verona serves snacky little pairings, like cheese boards, chocolate, olives and popcorn.
For those who want some education with their pinot noir, Hauge observed (and enjoyed) tastings at shops like Table Wine, Barriques and Square Wine Company in Madison, all of which offer deeper dives into individual regions and varieties of wine.
For beautiful views while you sip, take a ride or a drive to Wollersheim Winery in Prairie du Sac, visit the black tasting room kitty at Botham Vineyards, or relax by the vines at Balanced Rock.
Hauge even found some hidden gems. Flight Wine Bar has been open for less than a week in Fitchburg. Odilon Ford is tucked near a storage facility and an auto dealership in an industrial corner of Madison. Local sparkling wine made across from a roofing contractor? Why not?
– text by Lindsay Christians, photos by Ruthie Hauge
Wine Bars
Suburban wine bars with enomatic dispensers are designed for small gatherings, with wine as an added bonus. Grab a glass or two after work with a friend at Grape Water in Middleton, contrast a moscato with a chenin blanc at Red and White in Waunakee, and relax on the patio at The Tasting Room in Monona. Many of these bars offer limited cocktails and beer as well, and most offer snacks.
To take a deep dive into a geographic region, a specific grape variety or a single distributor’s portfolio, there is no better place to taste than a wine shop. Madison retailers like Barriques, Table Wine, Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé and Square Wine Company make education part of their mission, with regular tastings (and in the case of Table, classes too). Shops like Cheesers in Stoughton just want to get people ready for summer, sampling a few things off the shelves. Lots of wine stores do this — check your favorite to see what events are coming up.
Wineries in Wisconsin operate in a variety of ways. Some make wines from grapes grown on their own estates. Many purchase their grapes and juice, either from in-state growers or more prolific wine-producing states, like Washington, California and New York. Wine in the state is growing — as of 2019, Wisconsin is home to more than 100 wineries. These are just a few near Madison.
Salud is an occasional column about wine, beer and spirits in the Madison area. To submit an idea for coverage, contact food editor Lindsay Christians at lchristians@captimes.com or photo director Ruthie Hauge at rhauge@captimes.com.
