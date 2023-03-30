David Payne calls himself the Bubba Gump of crackers. He can rattle off flavors as quick as the “Forrest Gump” character, barely pausing for breath.

“Our signatures put us on the map,” said Payne, who owns Potter’s Crackers. “Like sweet potato onion, grilled corn and onion, baked potato chive. We did a cheddar mustard cracker, a cranberry wild rice … our seasonal grahams were really impressive. People would wait for the rhubarb graham to come out in the spring. We’d float in a carrot graham, an apple graham for fall, a pumpkin graham, then cranberry grahams for Christmas …”

With a major expansion last November from 3,000 square feet in Madison to 12,000 square feet in Fitchburg, Potter’s Crackers has doubled its oven capacity. The pandemic sent grocery sales “through the roof,” Payne said. His team is now poised for a big next step.

“What I really want to do is establish Potter’s as a national brand,” Payne said. “We’re on the verge of that … but not enough people know us. I want to put us on the level of La Panzanella and Rustic Bakery. The key to that is going to be landing national distribution.”

Creating the crunch

Nancy Potter founded Potter’s Fine Foods in 2006 with her son, Peter Potter Weber, as a small farmers’ market brand making garlic and baby onion crackers. Within a few years, they grew to more than two dozen flavors, including five they baked year-round: six seed, toasted sesame, caraway, classic wheat and (still the most popular seller) classic white.

“Very few people get to eat fresh crackers,” Potter told a reporter for the Capital Region Business Journal in 2009. “They are better than commercial ones that are many, many months old before they can get to you. So, I don’t like our crackers to go far afield. I really want us to stay local and buy local.”

Potter and her team worked out of Main Street Industries on South Baldwin Street, expanding to a larger space in 2013 and adding a second room in 2015. In 2019, they added a third room and doubled Potter’s oven capacity at the time, according to Payne.

Payne bought the business in October of 2019. He now runs the company as general manager and head of sales with his wife, Ashley Payne, who does strategic development and “pays the bills.” Michael Tiede is the CFO.

Take a photo tour of the new Potter's Crackers kitchen Go inside the newly expanded Potter's Crackers in Fitchburg and see how the crackers get made in this photo essay.

“I knew Nancy’s name was on that package, and I have an immense amount of respect for her,” said Payne, who worked at Potter’s for a decade before buying it. “I haven’t changed our ingredients, our suppliers or recipes. All we’ve done is add oven capacity.

“Nancy had a keen eye toward quality. I didn’t want to mess with that.”

Unplanned expansion

Potter’s Crackers growth has been a bit unplanned, Payne said. One big catalyst was when they moved a segment of the brand out west with Nancy’s son, Potter Weber, who ran a portion of the cracker company in Sacramento, California, for seven years.

Then in 2020, Payne anticipated a slowdown. But the pandemic push away from restaurants bolstered other sales.

“Our web store sales went nuts,” Payne said. “A lot of places started offering local deliveries and local pickups. We benefited a lot from very strong grocery sales.

“What I think was driving that is people were still looking for a restaurant experience at home, so they were going to the grocery store and buying things to make nice meals for their family.”

There were financial downsides too, though. Potter’s took home three prizes in the 2021 Good Food Awards, an artisan food competition, for its cranberry hazelnut crisps, caramelized onion crackers and Wisconsin cheddar oyster crackers. Usually these awards translate to a sales boost and new contracts, but the pandemic threw cold water on that.

“Basically you get the award and then people from Whole Foods and (stores) all around the country sign up to get pitched to,” Payne said. “We sent them samples and did a virtual tasting to kind of explain our products. We were able to land some new accounts that way, but typically that would be with the Fancy Food Show and a really big deal.

“We didn’t gain as much out of that as we could have.”

Private labels, seasonal flavors

Still, Payne said Potter’s has doubled its revenue from 2019 to now. When he started with the company, Potter’s employed nine people; the company now has 18 to 20 people on staff most of the year and 25 during “peak season” (the holidays).

Oven capacity has increased substantially too. A “turn,” Payne said, is when bakers fill an oven with trays of crackers and close the door to let them bake. When he started, they did 20-tray turns. Now they can do 160 trays in the same amount of time.

“We have rested on our laurels since 2015 and have not come out with new flavors,” Payne said. “We want to expand more out of crackers to cookies, granola, dried grain and oats. We’re re-releasing signatures and rotating seasonal flavors.”

Among the new developments are the Hunny Sunny, a savory-sweet graham cracker with less sugar in it, as well as a cranberry Dijon cracker, a spicy cherry chipotle and an apple sage flavor.

“We have recipes for close to 70 styles of crackers and we only produce seven year-round,” Payne said. “I’m looking for private label-type stuff too. Maybe a store wants to have a cracker labeled under their name. If it’s big enough, we’ll take one of those 70 recipes and say ‘this is for Whole Foods.’”

Potter’s has some hurdles to jump related to packaging minimums, which have skyrocketed and “handcuffed” them with regard to some kinds of growth. But Payne is optimistic about how the brand continues Nancy Potter’s legacy and can bring back the uniqueness that made her crackers special.

“She’s like a motherly figure to me and I want to make her proud,” Payne said. “To this day, if I change anything I call her first.”