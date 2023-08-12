Madison interior designer Anastasiya “Nastia” Craig creates floor plan layouts for restaurants Madisonians know and love, from sushi sensation RED and its sibling, fast casual Jacknife, as well as the health-conscious local chain Forage Kitchen.
Also a mixed-media collage artist, Craig is driven by a passion for abstract art and bringing Madison’s restaurants into a modern, “big city” age. She also has a personal, creative mission to counteract the daily devastation that faces her hometown of Odesa, Ukraine.
“Odesa has these beautiful, elegant examples of Baroque architecture,” Craig said. “I would look at these buildings as a child as art I would aspire to. Unfortunately, over 20 of those buildings that were protected by UNESCO have suffered from bombings. It’s been awful. The whole country is being destroyed by this war.”
During the first month of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Craig, owner and founder of interior design company Pink House Designs, said her work became a coping mechanism. Then it felt like a way to keep her city’s architectural legacy alive.
“It was such a traumatic experience not knowing what would happen to my town, and my family and friends who are still living there, while I’m here with no control over the situation,” she said. “I needed a way to process those feelings. Art and design also gave me a sense of purpose, to create in the midst of destruction.”
Pink House Designs, which derived its name from the uniquely bold coloring of Craig’s house, provides freelance design services to clients while also collaborating with architects, contractors, artists, carpenters, realtors and more.
The business is in its eighth year of operation and started as a way for Craig, a long-time design consultant, to stretch her wings outside of the firms she’d previously worked for. It has evolved into a way for her to involve her own art as well as Ukrainian architectural culture into Madison’s restaurants, beginning with RED. The restaurant’s co-owner, Tanya Zhykharevich, is from Belarus, which borders Ukraine.
RED’s main floor was Craig’s first project for Pink House Designs in 2016, and includes plenty of Baroque influence, from rich red and black hues and arching framework separating different parts of the dining space, to deeply shaded murals and golden fringe hanging over the bar area.
“I knew it would be a very elaborate project,” said Craig. “We tried to create something that Madison hadn’t seen yet, with a design that was more along the lines of a bigger city vibe, but still approachable to those from small towns. We had to marry a lot of different elements and it came out looking so unique.”
Working with local mural artist Mike McGuinness, Craig established an elegant atmosphere in RED, which extended to its more elusive sixth floor when she was hired to design it in 2020.
“It was supposed to be a pop-up space, to help with more seating during the winter,” Craig said. “I only had a few weeks to get it all done and I don’t think I slept the entire time.
“I did almost everything myself: the spray-painted deer heads, the plants, the lights, the red-on-black murals. I was going for a winter garden look, something that would make people scratch their heads. RED ended up using this space over and over, long after they originally planned.”
When RED opened Jacknife last year, the team hired Craig again to work on the interior design, focused on bold colors and geometric styles. For this more casual concept, Craig worked with South African artist Christi du Toit on a custom-made mural of snorkeling fish, boiling shrimp, and inner-tubing ramen. McGuinness then executed Toit’s design in the space while Craig oversaw the floorplans, mapped with minimalist, neon-colored seating and ample natural light. Those elements make the mural pop even more.
“I like not only being able to use my eyes, but those of other artists as well,” said Craig. On restaurant projects, she is most intimately involved in floor planning and decor, but also oversees all facets of a design project to make sure every aspect stays true to the design goals established by her and the client.
“We also work with artisans from a variety of trades since the furniture for commercial projects has to be custom-made to meet certain guidelines,” she said.
In addition to building a larger network of creative people, Craig would like to incorporate more of her own layered artwork into the spaces she designs. She works in acrylic painting on clear film, cut and collaged together with resin on top of plywood, stretch canvas, aluminum composited material, or whatever suits the individual work.
“I focus a lot on expressive movements, both in my art and design,” said Craig, who began private art lessons when she was 11. “I use layered elements to form a composition.
“When you think about interior design, it's also about how these different elements — architecture, paintings, lighting, textures, decor, fabric — are put together to create something beautiful. My design work, the way I create floor plans … reflects who I am and where I come from.”
She’ll bring her work to two art fairs this month: Art In the Park, held this weekend in Lake Geneva, and the Agora Art Fair in Fitchburg, Aug. 19. She’s also working on a new project, which is still under wraps.
“I can’t say anything about what I’m working on right now, but it’s another local restaurant,” she said. “I’m excited about it.”
The four questions:
What are the most important values driving your work?
Curiosity, for one. I love experimenting. For me, design is all about that feeling of wonder and trying out different things to see what works. There’s also freedom in the creative process. When you create, you feel free. You can change the surroundings, you can change the visual reality, even if it's limited to a certain space or certain area on a canvas. It’s a way to create your own reality.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I hope the way I design these spaces will attract people who see things, or have an appreciation for things, in a similar way to myself. I have a bit of a say in what these places say to people. Hopefully, the art and the decor starts conversations and results in an exchange of ideas.
When you’re a creative person, you attract other creatives and getting to put my creativity into a restaurant or place where families and friends will gather creates great opportunities to inspire and be inspired.
What advice do you have for other would-be designers/artists?
I think, sometimes, people don't realize how technical this field can be. The hours can be very demanding. Late nights are not uncommon in the field. But the things that make this job difficult can also make it really rewarding. It’s good to come into it with the right mindset.
Are you hiring?
Pink House Designs is just me at the moment, but I’m always looking for collaborators on projects. If you’re interested in working together, you can reach out to me through my website, pinkhousedesigns.net.