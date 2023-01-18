At Blind Shot Social Club, Michelle Duvall designed a nonalcoholic cocktail list with plenty of visual appeal. Here, the Lyre’s stands in for gin, complemented by almond-flavored orgeat and a watermelon simple syrup. Duvall says it tastes like a watermelon Jolly Rancher.
Not interested in preparing a homemade syrup? Not a good time of year for watermelons? Amazon carries Monin watermelon syrup, and Duvall says it works great in the cocktail.
Makes 1.
1 1/2 ounces Lyre's Pink London Spirit
1/2 ounces orgeat
3/4 ounces watermelon simple syrup (see note)
3/4 ounces fresh lemon juice
Sour watermelon gummy, for garnish
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a sour watermelon gummy.
Note: To make watermelon syrup, combine 16 ounces of fresh, cubed watermelon (preferably seedless) and 8 ounces of sugar. Muddle together in a sealable jar/container and put it in the refrigerator.
After 24 hours, stir until the sugar has dissolved. Strain through a fine mesh sieve and store in a clean glass jar in the fridge. This has a shelf life of about 10 days.