The Pink Cloud, made with Lyre’s Pink London Spirit, includes orgeat, watermelon syrup and fresh lemon juice. It's among many nonalcoholic drinks on the menu at Blind Shot Social Club.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

At Blind Shot Social Club, Michelle Duvall designed a nonalcoholic cocktail list with plenty of visual appeal. Here, the Lyre’s stands in for gin, complemented by almond-flavored orgeat and a watermelon simple syrup. Duvall says it tastes like a watermelon Jolly Rancher. 

Not interested in preparing a homemade syrup? Not a good time of year for watermelons? Amazon carries Monin watermelon syrup, and Duvall says it works great in the cocktail. 

Makes 1. 

  • 1 1/2 ounces Lyre's Pink London Spirit

  • 1/2 ounces orgeat

  • 3/4 ounces watermelon simple syrup (see note)

  • 3/4 ounces fresh lemon juice

  • Sour watermelon gummy, for garnish

Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a sour watermelon gummy. 

Note: To make watermelon syrup, combine 16 ounces of fresh, cubed watermelon (preferably seedless) and 8 ounces of sugar. Muddle together in a sealable jar/container and put it in the refrigerator.

After 24 hours, stir until the sugar has dissolved. Strain through a fine mesh sieve and store in a clean glass jar in the fridge. This has a shelf life of about 10 days.

