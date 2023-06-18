For tentative tillers who view tomatoes with trepidation, Qwantese Dourese Winters gets it. She used to be intimidated, too.
“I can help people because I, too, had failure in the garden with my tomatoes,” said Winters, who co-hosts the “Let’s Grow Stuff” series on PBS Wisconsin. In a series of short educational videos, she shares how to transplant onion seedlings, which veggies and herbs make good garden companions, and why some weeds aren’t all bad.
She encourages viewers to approach failures with curiosity and keep trying.
“One year, I tried to grow eggplant,” she said. “It was growing great, and then a week later it just shriveled up and died. It was very perplexing to me. But it happens.
“Farmers who have been doing this for 20-plus years still have fails in the garden,” she said. “If they can overcome their hurdles, we can too.
For Winters, 29, gardening is connected to her family history, social justice, food sovereignty and prenatal care. This month, she’s coordinating and teaching with the Youth Black Excellence Cooking Class and Meal Kit Program at Pasture & Plenty. She recently left her job as a school restorative justice coordinator to pursue work as a doula full-time.
This is her second season as an on-camera gardening guide. “Let’s Grow Stuff” runs on YouTube and Facebook and premiered in 2019. Winters joined the program in 2022 after producers spotted her at Troy Gardens.
Winters spoke with the Cap Times about how she started growing food, one crop she’s proud of and what advice she has for anyone frustrated by the whims of plants.
Which came first, the camera or the garden?
It was definitely the camera. Around middle school, I started to do a hosting gig of this TV program, “Today Not Tomorrow,” on a local channel in Madison. They’d send me out to different events and I got to interview people.
Are there skills from that experience that help you feel confident on camera now?
People want me to be myself. Part of what has brought me opportunities is my personality and how I interact with people off camera.
Sometimes it’s been difficult because when you’re working for different audiences, you feel the need to shift your personality so it can be more palatable for other people. But I learned at a young age that I don’t need to do that.
People like the fact that I’m bubbly. People like my cheesy jokes, they like that I’m very theatrical. I just learned to embrace who I am and be OK with showing that in front of the camera.
How did you connect with PBS?
There wasn’t even a position I applied for. I just met one of the producers while I was working on the farm one day. I was being myself, telling my jokes and being bubbly. A few months later, they reached out.
When did you first get into gardening?
I’ve always loved the outdoors. But I grew up dealing with a lot of stereotypes about what Black people can and cannot do as far as having a relationship with the land. Farming, doing different outdoor activities like camping, wasn’t culturally appropriate.
I moved to Minneapolis when I was 19, and was able to connect with different organizations that were centered in food justice and food sovereignty. There was this one project, a community garden, and they would give away the food they grew to low income communities.
That experience planted the seed: Black people do this. It’s OK for me to pursue a relationship with this.
When I moved back to Madison, I got the opportunity to be part of Troy Gardens’ farmer apprenticeship program. That was my first time being able to work in a garden, to learn how to grow food. From there my love of the land solidified.
Do you still farm at Troy Gardens?
I don’t. Last year, I had a regular-sized spot and I was just going to give the foods that I grew away for free. But I didn’t have enough families that wanted all the vegetables I had. So I kind of just grew for the experience of it, because I just love to grow food.
This year I downsized significantly. I have a micro plot in my apartment complex, a little community space (where) I’m growing collards, shishito peppers, a few different herbs. And then at PBS we have a garden at Eagle Heights Community Gardens, and that’s where we do the gardening for the show.
What’s a vegetable success story you’re proud of?
Onions were one thing that I was really excited about. I had a lot of trial and error. When you go from growing large scale on a farm with lots of help … you go into gardening on your own with this sense of confidence that sometimes is not all the way earned. I was just like, “Oh, of course, anything I grow is going to work.”
But onions … my first year doing it on my own, I planted them too closely together, so my onions were really small. Or I didn’t plant them in the right part of the garden, I put them in an area that’s too shady. Or I didn’t weed enough and now they’re completely being choked out.
This past season it was really exciting for me to be able to pull my own onion, like “This is a normal sized onion that didn’t die.”
I tried to grow lavender, but that was not very successful. I'll be really happy if my lavender turns out this year.
What advice do you have for gardeners who get discouraged?
Don’t be afraid of the mistakes. I am not a master — I am going to be a forever student of nature, of the land and vegetables and soil and all the plants I’m interacting with. And there are going to be times where I fail at something, even if I think that it should be easy.
Don’t approach (gardening) as something you need to perfect, because it’s not meant to be perfected. Enjoy the process.
And don’t make gardening just about getting food. Our ancestors had to do that, because there were no massive grocery stores. We have the privilege of being able to grow as a hobby if we want to. Approach it with that lightness and have fun being outside. Take time to smell the dirt. Observe the bugs that are around.
When I first started the show, I put pressure on myself to make sure everything was perfect because it’s going to be on TV. I can’t have dying plants around, things can’t fail. And then I got to the point where I was like, “You know? This is a part of gardening.”