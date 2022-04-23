After more than two decades at the iconic Madison restaurant Lombardino’s, chef/owner Patrick O’Halloran is leaving to pursue a new venture.
Michael Banas is O’Halloran’s business partner in the 70-year-old Italian American restaurant as well as two locations of the Tipsy Cow, and will become sole owner of all three. Andres Martinez is set take over as head chef at Lombardino’s, and Sue Kirton will continue to run Tipsy Cow with Banas.
O’Halloran informed staff that his last day at Lombardino’s will be May 1. After that, he’ll take some time off for family events and travel to Italy with his wife, Michelle Oyamada.
Then they will dive into their new project: a 2,000-square-foot manufacturing and event space for their family-run spice company, The Deliciouser, located inside Main Street Industries on the east side.
“It’s bittersweet for me to leave, especially with the pandemic and the way restaurants are operating right now,” O’Halloran said. “Timing wasn’t right on my side to leave financially, because of the economy and situation we’re in.
“But the time was right. I did 22 years here. I feel proud of it and a little sad to let it go.”
Leaving a legacy
O’Halloran moved to Madison in 1999 and started a catering company with his then-wife, Marcia Castro (now a co-owner of The Deliciouser).
The couple had tried to make a deal with the owners of Sunroom Café that fell through. A friend mentioned that “this old Italian place is up for sale. There’s a sign up in the window,” O’Halloran recalled.
“We came in and had a drink, and by the time we got to parking lot, Marcia said, ‘I want it,’” O’Halloran said. Castro loved the kitschy vibe — “she was very much a collector of vintage tablecloths, cookware.”
After taking over Lombardino’s, the O’Hallorans joined restaurateur Tami Lax to open The Old Fashioned in 2005. They were also instrumental in launching Madison Originals, which began in 2003 as a group of 50 independently owned Madison-area restaurants that advertised and created events together.
It was, as Mary Bergin wrote in the Cap Times, “a way for good-quality, home-owned eateries to fight the big bucks and infiltration of chain restaurants.”
O’Halloran and Castro have since divorced, and O’Halloran’s vision of work/life balance has shifted. He’d already started to seek an exit when, last year, he reached out to Martinez, who first worked at Lombardino’s 15 years ago.
“I’m leaving on good terms,” O’Halloran said. “I handpicked my replacement.”
The new project at The Deliciouser will allow him to downshift.
“When you’re feeding over a thousand people every week, you’ve built a machine that knows how to do what it does,” O’Halloran said. “You repeat yourself. You add in new things when you can and you run specials, but it’s not the personal contact that I want to have.”
More Deliciouser
The Deliciouser, launched around Thanksgiving 2020 from the basement of Bunky’s Café on Madison’s east side, was born out of the pandemic.
O’Halloran and Oyamada teamed up with Castro and their future daughter-in-law, Anne Minssen, to make handcrafted, inventive spice blends like Zócalo (chili lime), Umamier (mushrooms, miso, garlic), Deer Camp (ginger, licorice, Szechuan peppercorn) and Oaxaca (chili peppers, cocoa, oregano).
A line of seasoned salts blends in ingredients like dark-roasted espresso, wild fennel pollen, black lime powder, sea kelp and beetroot powder.
The Deliciouser has been slowly adding distribution, starting with smaller shops like Orange Tree Imports and direct sales and growing, recently, to an account at Metcalfe’s markets. The intention is to be a regional player in the spice market.
The space at 931 E. Main St. will allow them to showcase what the spices can do. O’Halloran said the team is currently taking bids for construction on The Deliciouser’s space next to Old Sugar Distillery, and the hope is to open by fall.
The space, which has a door that opens to the street, will be “compact, but we want to make it welcoming,” O’Halloran said, with production during the days and events in the evening. “We want smaller groups so we can interact, an open kitchen concept.”
O’Halloran envisions cooking classes on weeknights and brunch on weekends, space to film a YouTube series, and ticketed dinners with guests chefs. Lauren Montelbano of The Vibrant Veg might come in to do a vegan dinner, or “chefs who can highlight spices from Thailand, India and China,” O’Halloran said.
“It’s a space that’s collaborative but open on a limited basis,” O’Halloran said.
That’s part of the balance. Oyamada has chronic leukemia, and he wants to prioritize more time with her. Their trip to Italy in a few months is a longtime dream, a chance to decompress.
After a conversation about his departure, O’Halloran texted a follow-up. He expressed gratitude for the diners, the people whose support kept Lombardino’s alive through the pandemic. He thanked the “hundreds of staff members” who “breathed life into the dream that is Lombardino’s.” He expressed good wishes to Banas, Kirton and Martinez, as Banas becomes the fifth generation of ownership for Lombardino’s.
“I will miss this place,” O’Halloran said. “It was like a family for so many years. … This is how I was part of the community. I stayed on this corner for 22 years. A lot of things have come and gone.
“Now I’m ready to start getting back out there.”