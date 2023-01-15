From the back of an Asian grocery store on Monona Drive, Hot n Spicy beckoned with its name.
I am a heat-seeker looking for the spiciest dishes available in the Madison area — right up to the thin red line where exquisite pain meets palpable pleasure. But despite roaming through six continents and sampling the cuisine, I had never had the pleasure of tasting Laotian cuisine. Could this be a Capsaicin Times winner?
Hot n Spicy, launched in late 2019 by a Laotian mother and son, has been dishing out Laotian, Thai and Vietnamese favorites true to the cultures of Southeast Asia. As an immigrant myself born in Malaysia, I was touched by their far more difficult journey.
Another bonus: Visitors can pick up authentic Asian groceries while they wait for their food, made behind a counter in the back of Viet Hoa Market, 4602 Monona Drive.
Looking for Laotian
As a counter with just a couple of seats, Hot n Spicy mainly focuses on takeout and delivery orders. Tammy Phommachanh runs the business with her son, Newton Sam Phothiboupha.
As per usual Capsaicin Times protocol, I called in advance for chef recommendations of the spiciest dishes possible. This being a lazy and cold Sunday, my cousins and I decided to put in a delivery order on the establishment’s website, after confirming that I was looking for a special level of heat beyond the normal ranges.
For the appetizers we ordered seen savanh, or “heavenly” beef jerky ($10), along with a sampler platter called “third wheel” featuring egg rolls, crab rangoon, chicken satay, spring rolls, and meatballs ($24). These were all at regular spice level, as these dishes aren’t conducive to modification. We got them to whet our appetites for the main show.
I put in for the Thai papaya salad ($10) and the entree chicken laab ($13), both at the extreme spice level, 10/10. My cousins chose beef laab ($15) and tofu panang red curry ($14) as mains.
The three of us decided to share the Southeast Asian feast family-style, which is definitely the way to go. The volume of food was substantial enough for each of us to make two meals out of it.
Spicy and sour
The appetizers were excellent, starting with rice-paper-wrapped spring rolls with rice vermicelli, shrimp and veggies. These stood out thanks to crunchy bits of fried wonton skin inside that I’d never experienced before, adding a unique texture. My only complaint with the well-flavored sweet, sour and salty take on beef jerky was that it was a bit dry. The dipping sauces, however, were delicious. They tasted homemade and made good accompaniments for the starters.
The main events did not disappoint on the spice scale. The chicken laab and papaya salad were flavorful options — on my heat scale, both reached an 8/10 with chopped and powdered chilis and fresh ingredients. My only issue was that the pungent fish sauce was a bit oversupplied on the papaya salad. That is probably how they do it in that part of the world, and I’m aware of the delight that redolent smell and mouth feel imparts to others. But next time I’d ask for them to hold it.
The spicy and sour notes satisfyingly infused the finely minced bed of laab. The beef version was fragrant and delicious, despite a more normal spice level. I had to get over a mental hurdle with the thin ribbons of tripe (stomach) mixed in. They tasted fine, though I am generally not a big fan of offal. (I am hoping to go completely vegetarian in 2023; more on that later!).
My favorite dish after sampling all the wares of our feast was definitely the red tofu panang curry my cousin ordered. It’s one of the best Southeast Asian curries I’ve had anywhere in town, if not the best, with a perfect balance of flavors even at the normal chili seasoning level. Especially on top of Hot n Spicy’s purple sticky rice ($4), this dish is not to be missed.
Hot n Spicy has found a formula that works. The food tastes true to its roots and feels healthier than some Southeast Asian restaurants in the area. Above all, one cannot beat a place that does not cut corners on freshness of ingredients.