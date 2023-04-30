Not everyone knows exactly what they want to do when they grow up. For Michael Shipman, it was different.
“In fifth or sixth grade, they took us to the local community college where I'm from and let us go around to different kiosks where you learn about different fields,” Shipman said. “I went straight to entrepreneurship one because I wanted to learn how to run my own business, mainly a bar or a tavern or a restaurant.”
That curiosity and drive is paying off for Shipman, who owns Paddy’s Patties with his dad Robert and brother Timothy. The trio serves made-to-order smash burgers and hand-cut french fries out of their food truck.
Paddy’s Patties got its start last September with a pop up at Karben4 Brewing. They had been calling around to local breweries looking for a place to bring their food truck, as it’s too big for a downtown spot.
Karben4 answered the call and an ongoing partnership began.
“Aly (Catacutan), the taproom manager at Karben4 Brewing, was the first to get back to us,” said Shipman. “We explained to her that they would be our first place and she said ‘That’s no problem, you can come here and learn and figure it out here.’ That was nice.”
In November, Paddy’s Patties started a residency at Karben4 six days a week, Tuesday-Sunday. That residency has since ended. However, Paddy’s Patties is still at Karben4 each Thursday at 6 p.m. Customers can also get their burger fix at the Dive Inn on Saturdays at 4 p.m., and at the Boneyard on Wednesday evenings.
The Shipmans tapped into their Irish heritage to name their business and to decide what type of food to serve.They knew they wanted pub fare that was made to order.
“We have our own secret blend of spices we put on the fries and on the burgers,” Shipman said.
Customers can build their own juicy smash burger (single $10, double $12), or choose from a variety of specialty burgers like the Cowboy, with cheddar, onion rings, dill pickle and spicy BBQ, or the Oklahoma, served on a bed of grilled onions with a dill pickle, American cheese and mustard.
Paddy’s Patties also offers the Garden Gobbler (additional $2), an Impossible burger with the standard toppings. Customers can pair their patties with an order of fresh-cut french fries ($5.50) or share an order of nachos ($10.50) — or QBR fries, meaning queso, bacon and ranch ($10.50) — with friends.
As a family business, it’s important to Shipman that customers feel welcomed. “Even if we’ve never met you before, we’ll still talk to you like we’ve been friends forever,” he said. “I think customers really appreciate that.”
The Shipmans are still looking to fill other days during the week. Customers are encouraged to check the Paddy’s Patties Facebook page each week to find out where they’ll pop up. This summer, they’ll be at The Pursuit of Happiness, June 16-18, as part of The Sessions at McPike Park.
“We’re excited about that,” Shipman added. “I think that might be the biggest thing up to this point to be involved in.”
Check Paddy’s Patties Facebook page as pop-up times may vary.
