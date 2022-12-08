By next summer, the former Lake Edge Seafood Company on Madison’s east side is set to become a fast casual fish fry/ burger joint and small-ish event space, named for chef Sean Pharr’s English bulldog.
Hank’s, which could open by late spring, will be an extension of the two-year-old Muskellounge and Sporting Club, an up north-themed bar owned by Sean Pharr and Chad Vogel.
Pharr and Vogel also own Mint Mark, for which Pharr was long-listed for a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest in 2019. Vogel is the proprietor of The Robin Room and Cork & Bottle, both on East Johnson Street.
Lake Edge Seafood Company opened at 4100 Monona Drive in December of 2018 and closed this past summer. Vogel and Pharr were drawn to the kitchen hood (an expensive investment for any new restaurant) and the possibility of private parties.
“The idea is to expand the Musky,” said Vogel. “We get lot of requests for private events that we’re unable to accommodate, other than with a complete buyout of the bar.
“We always say we can’t turn you away if you show up with 20 people, so thanks for letting us know? But it happens a lot throughout the week — we want space for people.”
Patrons have asked for more food at the Musky, which serves pretzels and “tackle boxes” of meat, cheese and crackers. But without a major investment, more than that hasn’t been feasible.
Hank’s is an extension of the food truck the bar deployed during pandemic-restricted gatherings at the Musky. Open from 3-10 p.m. (days to be determined), it will be designed as a grab-and-go kitchen, with orders placed online. There will be a window into the Musky toward the back of the bar, and a separate entrance facing onto Buckeye Road.
Hank’s will take the Musky’s ping pong table and have a small 10-seat bar. For the most part, the new spot won’t be open for public sit-down dining, but might open to the seating to the public on the Musky’s busiest times, like the night before Thanksgiving. The point is to be flexible.
“We’ll have things on wheels, chairs that can move around,” Vogel said. “If you want to have more of a sit down thing, we can put some extra tables in there. If you want to do a game thing we can move some games over there.”
Pharr and Vogel plan to submit plans to the city next week, which means several details are up in the air. They hope to have space for at least 60 people, but the fire department must set that capacity. They’re hazy on when opening could be.
“Next month we’re just going to be cleaning and doing demolition,” Vogel said.
For now, follow the progress of Hank’s on the Musky’s social media.
“Bring your birthday parties, retirement parties, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, quincañeras, bridge club, knitting parties, candle swaps,” Vogel said. “Any kind of party really.”