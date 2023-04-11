Spring weather has finally arrived this week, and that seemed like a great time to wheel our patio dining guide back out for your use.
We first published it two years ago when the COVID pandemic made outdoor dining either a requirement or a primary option for many when going out to eat. That is thankfully no longer the case, but al fresco dining is great regardless when the weather is warm, and we’ve compiled an interactive map. The first edition had over 250 entries, but we’re now up over 370, including newcomers like Northstreet and Seven Acre Dairy Company (tentatively coming mid-May).
For all 370+ patios, visit the Cap Times' interactive patio map at go.captimes.com/patios
Happy outdoor dining! One important caveat, though: restaurants are constantly opening, closing and changing their hours, and also not all patios open early in the season. Check directly with these businesses for the most up to date and accurate information.