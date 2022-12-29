Restaurateur Tim Thompson loved Brasserie V. The European-style tavern was one of the reasons he chose his house in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood.
“For the last week they were open, it was packed wall-to-wall basically every day,” Thompson said. “There was a great deal of sadness around the closing.”
With a new restaurant set to open this summer, Thompson and several partners will preserve some of what they loved best about Brasserie V at a spot called One & Only. It’s being designed as an upscale pub, and plans to be open for lunch and dinner six days a week. It has not yet announced a chef.
Brasserie V owners Matt and Andrea Van Nest, who closed their first restaurant in August to focus on Longtable Beer Café in Middleton, own the building at 1923 Monroe St.
“Our hope is to preserve and treasure some of the things that made Brasserie V great over the years, while definitely changing from a heavy Belgian, European focus … to more of a modern American bistro,” Thompson said. Matt Van Nest will consult on the “non-standard craft beer” program.
“Will there be homages to various things on the menu? Without question,” Thompson said. “The steak frites, the mussels, the Belgian salad, the cheese program. Those are things we intend to continue.”
Thompson’s restaurant team at One & Only includes several longtime collaborators. He and Stephani Dalbesio own The Library Café & Bar near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, The Free House Pub in Middleton, The Flying Hound Alehouse in Fitchburg and Bear & Bottle on Madison’s north side. Dalbesio and Thompson have been business partners since 2007.
Jameson Menz, another partner, started as a bartender at the Free House in 2012 and is now director of operations for the restaurant group (5 as 1, LLC). A new partner, Myla Dalbesio, is Stephani’s sister, and will serve as creative director.
Among the team’s existing restaurants, “I don’t think any of them are going to be the model for what we do here,” Thompson said of the Monroe Street spot. “We view them as discreet operating entities. This will be a little higher end, while still preserving a pub feel.”
That means entrees below $30 and “plenty of things available in the teens,” Thompson said. A menu mock-up included fried chicken, a kale Caesar, lobster mac and cheese, a pub burger, truffle fries, deviled eggs and key lime pie.
Thompson said the team has been working with Harmony Construction on the interior design. Brasserie V’s wrap-around bar will stay (“that’s one of the things I love about it,” Thompson said) as will some design elements from the building, which was built in 1929.
The partners plan to add a NanaWall, a glass door that folds to one side, to “bring the outside in” instead of adding tables and chairs outside.
Sidewalk seating would be “uncomfortable, and not an ideal environment for the guests or people walking up and down the sidewalk,” said Thompson. They want to maintain “ideal relations with the neighborhood.”
That neighborhood is one reason they chose the name One & Only.
“We wanted something to express how we feel about this specific building, the neighborhood, and Madison at large,” Thompson said. “We believe that at the building and its former occupant … is very much one and only.
“We believe the Vilas neighborhood and Dudgeon-Monroe and Nakoma constitute a one and only. And Madison … there’s nothing like it in the nation.”
Next door to One & Only, partners in Pasqual’s Cantina have filed city paperwork with the Alcohol License Review Committee (ALRC) for a concept called Gallo Taco Bar, a tacos-and-margaritas spot that could go in where the seafood store Berke & Benham was at 1925 Monroe St.
Benjamin Roberts at Pasqual’s said via email that there are a few more hurdles to clear before that’s a sure thing and he can share more about those plans. City records indicate that the project went before the ALRC on Dec. 21.
“Opening something that’s never been a restaurant — that’s his challenge,” Thompson said. “Our challenge is different, taking over a place that was highly successful. They’ve done a great job and left strong bones. It’s a different challenge, and a good one.”