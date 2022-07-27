Four years after Madison candied pecan company Nutkrack opened its original shop on Atwood Avenue, the business is preparing to vastly increase its production with a new 19,000-square-foot production facility in Cottage Grove.
Owner Eric Rupert, the former executive chef at software giant Epic Systems, created the recipe for the lightly-sweet-and-salty nuts by accident about a dozen years ago, when he was multitasking in the kitchen and mistakenly tossed his pecans into the wrong pot.
“Of course, being a chef, I’m going to eat that to see what it’s like,” Rupert told Cap Times food editor Linday Christians and co-host Chris Lay on a 2020 episode of the Corner Table podcast. “Over the course of the next hour, I ate a pound and a half of pecans.”
For years, Rupert would make the nuts as Christmas gifts for friends and family, who loved them as much as he did.
While he knew he had a good product, he wasn’t sure what sort of foot traffic to expect when he opened the storefront and production facility at 2086 Atwood Ave. in 2018 in the former home of Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier.
“I think there were a lot of people ... who thought that (he was) a little crazy to open a retail storefront, even for limited hours, just selling one product,” said Nutkrack CEO Sam McDaniel.
But by the time the 2019 holiday rush rolled around, sales were booming, doubling each year. The COVID-19 pandemic, which hit many businesses hard, was a boon to Nutkrack, which overhauled its online store to up its e-commerce sales. In 2020, sales shot up 1,000% from the previous year, McDaniel said.
So many nuts, so little space
Soon it was clear that the 2,000-square-foot spot on Atwood Avenue couldn’t accommodate the growing demand for Nutkrack’s three flavors: classic, the “chili-spiked” Firecracker and a variety topped with the same seasoning that goes on everything bagels (poppy seed, onoin, garlic, sesame). The company was not only doing a healthy walk-in business and e-commerce business, but it was shipping its nuts wholesale to grocery and specialty stores across the country.
“It’s just a really small space that we’re in here. We sort of shoehorned a candied pecan production facility into a building that’s not, obviously, designed for that,” McDaniel said, explaining that they still wash dishes by hand and send a truck to a cold storage facility in Sun Prairie each day to drop off new product and restock the shop with stored product.
In 2021, Nutkrack began looking into building its own production facility, but land was hard to come by and construction costs were rising. The company was ready to call off the search when, late in 2021, they learned that food service company AtlantisValley Foods, which stocks vending machines and self-serve convenience stores in workplaces, was moving out of its custom-built facility and building a larger one across the street.
The facility has a commercial kitchen about five times bigger than Nutkrack’s Atwood kitchen — complete with a dishwasher — along with office space and lots of refrigerated storage.
“We feel very lucky to have had this happen because we had steeled ourselves, like ‘OK, I guess we’ll just figure it out. If we have to run three shifts out of this tiny space here and move all of our products all around Dane County, we’ll just do it,’” McDaniel said.
Nutkrack bought the building earlier this month and plans to start producing there around October, when Atlantis’ new facility is expected to be ready. “We will get out there as soon as we possibly can,” McDaniel said.
The Atwood kitchen is on track to produce 90,000 pounds of pecans this year, but McDaniels anticipates growing annual production to 900,000 pounds within five years at the new facility, increasing capacity by a factor of ten. The added storage space will also allow the company to save money on shipping costs, which have risen during the pandemic, because they’ll be able to place fewer, larger orders and store the excess on site.
Atwood shop to remain open
While the company will stop producing at its Atwood site, the shop will remain open, with added packing and shipping space for the company’s thriving corporate gift business.
“We know the neighborhood is gonna freak out if we aren’t very clear that our new facility does not mean the retail shop is closing,” McDaniel said.
In addition to the company’s three pecan varieties, the shop sells a collection of foods from artisan producers, most of them Wisconsin-based, so that customers can add things like chocolates, jams and bitters to their own gift baskets. Other pecan flavors are currently in testing, McDaniel said.
The new space is so large that, for the first couple years, Nutkrack plans to rent about half of the warehouse space to another business.
“Our hope is to find another Madison food company that wants to partner with us,” McDaniel said. “We’ve gotten a lot of help from a lot of people, and we want to continue to pay that forward.”