When Linda Gonzalez was a kid in Monterrey, Mexico, she used to sit in the kitchen as her grandmothermade tamales, beans and mole from scratch. Gonzalez watched in rapt attention as the smell of tortillas de harina(flour tortillas) filled the air.
Starting her business so soon before pandemic disruption meant “I didn’t even know what a normal year is until maybe this year,” Gonzalez said.
Though Sabor Regio was only running for three months before the pandemic, that was enough time for Gonzalez to gain some loyal customers. Many have memorized her schedule — Tuesdays and Fridays in Sauk City, Saturdays in Mazomanie, Thursdays near the Capitol — and plan accordingly.
The cart itself is hard to miss: it’s bright blue and sunshine yellow, with cartoon burritos on one side and Gonzalez’s favorite Bible verse on the other. A cooler of soda and water bottles sits out front, and above it sits a hand-written menu.
That menu changes every day based on what food is in stock, but often includes tamales stuffed with pork, chicken or veggies and cheese; tortas, Mexican sandwiches topped with meat, muenster cheese, avocado, lettuce and sour cream; gorditas, small corn tortillas filled with meat and cheese; and stuffed peppers.
Sabor Regio always has three staples.
“If I take tacos, burritos or quesadillas off for the day, people go crazy,” Gonzalez said. She decided to make them permanent fixtures on the menu.
Tortillas from scratch
The tacos are Gonzalez’s favorite. They’re served on made-from-scratch flour tortillas like her grandmother used to make, pressed and rolled right on the cart. Then they’re loaded with choice of steak, chicken or pastor (marinated pork,) topped with fresh onions and cilantro, and served with a tiny cup of salsa verde, a hot sauce made with tomatillos and serrano peppers.
When Gonzalez is hungry on her shift, she usually grabs a steak taco. After two and a half years, she’s not sick of it yet.
In addition to running the cart four days a week, Gonzalez typically spends Mondays and Wednesdays prepping food. She also uses these “off” days to cater events, feeding groups at weddings, parties and business gatherings.
But she always spends Sundays with her family. “I wouldn’t be here without them,” Gonzalez said.
When she decided to start Sabor Regio, she called her dad, Saul Gonzalez, who worked as a welder back in Monterrey. He drove to the states to help Gonzalez build the cart, getting materials from old trailers and mobile homes to piece it together himself.
Saul Gonzalez had never built anything like her cart before, his daughter said. Looking at the polished exterior of Sabor Regio, no one would be able to tell.
Now, Gonzalez’s mom, Maria Rios Ortega, and husband Javier Villarreal both work alongside her in the cart, prepping food, taking orders and rolling up countless burritos. Even her 14-year-old brother, Devin Gonzalez Rios, helps out.
“We have a mascot,” Gonzalez said. “He’s been appearing whenever I have a wedding or something special. I always make someone put the (costume) on and dance around.”
Usually, that “someone” is her Devin.
Gonzalez’s husband helps out in a less flashy way. He just quit his other job to work for Sabor Regio full-time. With the help of this extra manpower and the continued success of the business, Sabor Regio will be able to get a second, larger cart, a longtime goal of Gonzalez’s. She’s already received invitations from nearby areas like Spring Green, and hopes to cater more events.
Creating a cart
All of this is much different than where Gonzalez started out, working long hours as a food prepper in a Kalahari Resort restaurant. There, at 17, “I realized I had a passion for food,” Gonzalez said.
She planned to go to culinary school, but when a manager heard about her plans, he promised to teach her everything she would learn in culinary school for free. So she stayed in the job, learning from the head chefs and eventually taking business classes at Madison College. The culinary program offers a specific course about food carts.
Soon after that, Gonzalez got all the necessary permits to start Sabor Regio.
While Gonzalez is excited to have gotten so far with her business, she doesn’t want to stop at two food carts. Instead, she hopes to open a northern Mexican-style steakhouse.
“It won’t be a regular Mexican restaurant that you guys are used to,” Gonzalez said. “It’ll be totally different.”
To set itself apart from the considerable competition in the area, the restaurant would have a glassed-off kitchen, where customers could watch their food being prepared. The menu would consist of a wide selection of meats, all cooked on the grill — a staple in northern Mexico.
Until then, Gonzalez has high hopes for the second food cart she hopes to debut this summer. She loves the freedom owning her own business brings. More importantly, she loves having something to share with her loved ones.
“It’s something that I wanted (to do) because I wanted to give something to my family, especially my kids,” Gonzalez said.