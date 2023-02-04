When folks were stuck at home in 2020 with canned cocktails and pre-mixed old fashioneds, many missed the bar experience more than the drinks themselves. They craved the sound of the shaker, the glassware and the garnishes.
Nitro Beverage Lounge in the new Avenir apartment buildings at 502 W. Washington Ave. is leaning into that desire with an “experience” side to its cocktail menu. Nitro, a combination coffee shop and cocktail bar, will have a invite-only soft opening this weekend and a grand opening on Friday, Feb. 10.
“Our tagline is ‘experience the moment,’” said Courtney McCarty, who owns and operates Nitro with her husband, Ace McCarty. “You’re not only experiencing the beverages themselves, but the moment you’re in with friends and loved ones.”
Nitro defines “experience” in terms of visuals — edible flowers, bold colors — as well as texture (Angostura ice cream) and aroma. A “new fashioned” cocktail made with rye whiskey and wine reduction is smoked in an “Instagram-worthy” smoking cloche, McCarty said. Ice cubes will have Nitro’s brand imprinted on them.
Nitro is still deciding on hours, but will likely be open Mondays and Tuesdays from 7-8 a.m. to 1-2 p.m. with evening service Wednesday and Thursday until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until midnight. On Sunday, the McCartys plan to offer coffee, nitro mimosas and brunch cocktails.
For food, Nitro has partnered with Bloom Bake Shop (“one of their first wholesale clients,” Courtney McCarty said) as well as Tricky Foods, which will make charcuterie cups. They’ll have an olive and pickle mix and will work with Fraboni’s for pizza. They are already planning some pop-ups.
Nitro spans roughly 2,100 square feet of space inside and a few hundred more square feet outside on a patio, in good weather. It can seat about 80-90 people inside.
Smooth cocktails
The name Nitro comes from nitrogen, best known in some beers, nitro coffee (at Starbucks since 2015) and Nitro Pepsi. Nitro Beverage Lounge plans to infuse all kinds of beverages with it, from the expected to the experimental. Future infusions could include mulled cider, mulled wine and hot lattes on draft.
“Nitrogen infusion works by displacing oxygen molecules,” Courtney McCarty said. “So instead of getting a fizz or bubbles with carbonation or CO2, you get what’s called a cascade. Like with Guinness … it falls to the bottom of the glass, rather than rising.
“That gives you a nice, smooth, creamy, velvety mouthfeel, but also helps lower the acidity of the beverage. Things like fruit juices, cocktails with a lot of lemon in them or other high acid components — it really helps balance them out.”
This “nitro mouthfeel” was the basis of the couple’s first business, in which they sold nitrogen-infused coffee, tea, juice and kombucha from the back of a cargo bicycle. (McCarty said they are not sure yet what’s happening with that business partnership, which involved collaborators in Texas.)
The McCartys decided they wanted to “go brick and mortar” about 18 months ago and began to search for a space. After a spot on Monroe Street didn’t work out, they found Avenir, near the corner of West Washington and Bassett. Construction was completed in the fall, later than expected. Nitro had hoped to open sooner.
“Thankfully we have gotten incredible traction and excitement in the area,” Courtney McCarty said. “There are so many local folks who have helped us launch.”
Filling a nitro niche
For coffee, Nitro is working with Onyx Coffee Lab, an Arkansas roaster that prioritizes transparency and ethical sourcing, and the Texas-based Katz Coffee, through which they made an espresso concentrate for a nitro espresso martini.
“It’s phenomenal and tasty,” McCarty said. “Reminiscent of a nitro beer draft.”
McCarty is optimistic that Nitro will fill a niche downtown. Drinkers in the 20s-40s demographic “consume at least one nitrogen beverage each week, and up to five beverages,” she said.
“People are choosing nitro coffee over other coffee for the taste,” she said. “And I don’t think you find a lot of that in this area.”
As for those experience-based cocktails, anything goes. A cocktail “might change taste and flavor while you’re drinking it,” McCarty said, in the case of coconut water ice cubes that melt in the Repeat Offender (gin, lemon, basil, Benedictine herbal liqueur). The menu lists cocktails with sparkling maple water and nitro hibiscus tea.
“We want to do fun, different things,” McCarty said. “Outside of that velvet nitro mouthfeel, you’re get that visual, sensory playfulness.”