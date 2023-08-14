A casual Peruvian restaurant called Pikkito opened in July in Middleton, serving rotisserie chicken and Peruvian favorites such as ceviche and lomo saltado stir fry.
The restaurant is located at 3301 Parmenter St. in Middleton, most recently a Brazilian cafe called Tucuma. Pikkito mixes a casual atmosphere with traditional Peruvian cuisine. Customers can order takeout, or dine inside beneath a large, smiling chicken mascot that adorns Pikkito’s walls. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Owners Daniel and Esmeralda Rodriguez brought Peruvian cuisine to Madison with the restaurant Inka Heritage on Park Street in 2007 and later opened the more casual, campus-area Estacion Inka in 2016.
The two closed Inka Heritage and sold Estacion Inka to the Pezua siblings, who still operate the restaurant, now located at 616 University Ave. The Rodriguezes moved to Florida seven years ago, but returned to Madison early this year to open Pikkito.
Pikkito focuses primarily on its chicken, which can be ordered as a quarter ($11.99), half ($16.99) or whole ($26.99) chicken. The chicken is roasted and comes with two sauces, a slightly spicy huancaina sauce made from a yellow chili native to Peru and a cooler creamy green sauce (aji verde) made with lime, jalapeño and cilantro. Sides include plantains — sweet and fried, or smashed into tostones — cilantro rice, black beans, french fries and fried yuca.
Pikkito also serves more traditional Peruvian dishes in addition to its signature chicken, including lomo saltado ($17.99), a wok-stir fried prime beef tenderloin that sits on a bed of white rice, onion, tomato and french fries topped with cilantro, garlic and soy sauce. Other Peruvian staples include ceviche ($18.99) — raw fish marinated in citrus with a side of Peruvian corn — and salchipapas ($11.99), a fried beef hot dog served with a side of french fries and spicy dip sauce.
Though Pikkito maintains the casual atmosphere of the Rodriguezes’ previous restaurants, they hope to add more Peruvian dishes to their menu in the near future.