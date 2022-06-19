Cultura Cali is a recent addition to the Madison food cart scene, but the roots of this Cal-Mex vendor on Library Mall will be familiar to locals.
The physical cart itself spent its previous life as Cali Fresh. Now rebranded as Cultura Cali, the menu hasn’t actually altered all that much. New owner Gerardo Hernandez bought the cart from his brother, Daniel and his wife Leticia Hernandez, who own Tapatios Cocina Mexicana restaurant in Fitchburg.
There may be a new man in the window, but the idea of serving up simple, fresh flavors from Mexico by way of Los Angeles remains fundamental.
‘Once in a lifetime’
Running a food cart in Madison wasn’t Gerardo’s initial plan. In early 2020, he and his wife Brooke decided to relocate their family from the Los Angeles area to Madison. It was a bit of an impulsive decision that was solidified when Brooke was able to secure a job in her field as a respiratory technician. They quit their jobs, were able to quickly sell their house and packed their whole lives into a 10 by 12 foot trailer they drove from LA to Madison.
“I think that’s the craziest thing we’ve ever done,” Gerardo said. “But we knew we’re only going to be able to do this once in a lifetime. I came over here with an open mind and I felt so supported by my brother. I knew that he was gonna help me if I needed help.”
Gerardo has spent time in both front and back of house at various restaurants, and intended to help Daniel and Letitcia open a new location of Tapatios. They tabled that idea in the face of costs and difficulties related to COVID.
Gerardo knew Daniel’s old food cart was sitting unused, but waffled on whether or not re-opening it was the right move. When someone else asked Daniel about buying the cart, it was the push Gerardo needed to do it himself.
Now, not quite a year since he first took the cart out, Gerardo regrets not making the move sooner. Not only has Cultura Cail found success in the spot on Library Mall, but its weekend and evening calendar has filled with public and private events, from the Madison Night Market to weddings and graduation parties.
“Madison has a big sense of community that is way different than I experienced in California,” Gerardo said. “We’ve learned a lot and we’ve got so much out of it already.”
Brooke helps on her days off, but much of the work falls to Gerardo. He has grown to love seeing how the hard work he puts in pays off.
“You don’t dread being at work because whatever you’re doing, you’re getting ahead,” he said. “There’s no one else there to do it for you. … At every event, I am always learning. Every day is a different experience. Every day is a different transaction. The more exposure you get the more your business grows.”
Keep it simple
The menu at Cultura Cali is straightforward. Gerardo isn’t interested in trying to recreate flavors or dishes he’s had elsewhere, or trying to innovate. He wants Madison eaters to feel like they could be getting street food in California or along the Mexican coast when they take a bite.
The cart’s most popular item is the Cali Burrito ($10) served with grilled steak, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and french fries rolled inside a flour tortilla. Hearty and filling, the fries add a bit of texture while the steak carries the flavor of the grill even when mixed with all the additional flavors.
They also serve up vegan tacos ($3.50, 3 for $11, served with rice and beans) that feature grilled cauliflower, pico de gallo, cabbage and avocado. It’s a fresh yet hearty bite that gets even better with a squeeze from lime wedges served alongside it.
The nachos ($9) filled up a large boat with toppings that all but bury any view of the chips. The melty cheese and refried beans were balanced by the freshness of the cilantro and acidity of the tomato in the pico de gallo.
There are options for sides, a kids menu and house-made horchata on the menu as well, but Gerardo does not want to overwhelm customers with options. He once worked as a server at a chain restaurant, and something a manager said has stuck with him. It guides many of the decisions he makes with the food cart.
“She would always tell everybody to keep it as simple as possible,” Gerardo said. “Don’t go all crazy. Just know what you need to know and do your job well. Whatever you’re doing, you’ll get better at it. I believe that 100%.”
With a nearly full calendar for July and a consistent flow of customers during lunch on a recent Tuesday, it seems clear that Cultura Cali — and Gerardo Hernandez — knows what to do, and is doing it well.