Where once were cinnamon rolls and lattes, there are now empanadas, sweet plantains and Peruvian fried rice. Cynthia Garcia, owner of Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine, has taken over the spot previously occupied by Rosie’s Coffee Bar and Bakery at 4604 Monona Drive.
The new restaurant is in its soft opening phase. Garcia and her team, most of whom are holdovers from Rosie’s, prepare lunch six days a week and dinner five days a week. Mishqui is closed on Mondays.
Mishqui will still serve coffee (Peruvian, of course) and make a variety of pastries. Garcia is an accomplished baker. She wants to serve traditional Peruvian items, but she has also been encouraging her team to make what they love.
“We still have pastries, South American, Latin American, North American,” she said. “We added empanadas, vegetarian, chicken and beef. There’s a guy from Uruguay who makes amazing pastries, adding more variety to my regular menu.”
Mishqui’s dishes include stir-fries like pollo saltado (chicken, $16) and lomo saltado (steak, $19), made with cilantro, soy and oyster sauce. Both are served with french fries and white rice. A short “chifa” section of the menu reflects the Chinese influence on Peruvian cuisine, and in this case includes fried rice (arroz chaufa) with a choice of protein.
Causa ($8-$9) layers chicken salad or tuna salad with potatoes, mashed and hued yellow by aji amarillo, a Peruvian pepper paste. (Causa looks like a big, savory ice cream sandwich.) Ceviche, the chilled Peruvian seafood classic, can be made with fish, shrimp or a mix of seafood including calamari and mussels ($14-$18).
Garcia included sweet, tart chichi morada (purple corn juice, $3) on the menu. For kids, there’s grilled chicken ($9) or salchipapa, sliced hot dogs with french fries. She kept her most popular sweets as well, including alfajores — sandwich cookies with dulce de leche, $4 for eight — as well as vanilla flan ($4), chocolate cake ($5) and tes leches cake ($4).
Opening doors
The brick and mortar Mishqui is an extension of Garcia’s catering and event business, which she started two years ago while she was still in culinary school at Madison College.
She spent 2021 vending at events like Taste of Madison, the Art Fair on the Square and the Willy Street Fair. Support from the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) helped her take the next step.
“I knocked on many doors, as I always do,” Garcia said. “That’s OK. There are opportunities out there for everyone. This was the one that fit what I was looking for, moneywise.”
Rosie’s owner Coz Skaife, who opened the café in 2014, announced on Feb. 23 that she would continue her business online and bake in person at Hi Point Steakhouse in Ridgeway. Using online orders, Rosie’s can ship giant cinnamon rolls, decorated cookies and elaborate cakes like peanut butter mousse, brandy old fashioned and lemon raspberry to locations around the country.
In the former Rosie’s space, Garcia has added little in terms of new decoration, she said. She added a couple of televisions (“always on sports, or the customer’s preference”) and speakers in the ceiling for “background music.”
Garcia grew up in Iquitos, Peru, and moved to Madison from Florida some 15 years ago. She found a community of Peruvians here, and was encouraged by them to expand and sell the food she made for their gatherings. She worked in healthcare as a pharmacy tech, went to school for nursing and worked at the UW Health University Hospital before deciding to devote her time to baking and cooking professionally.
“Nothing can be done without a lot of support,” Garcia said. “I had my friends, my family, my son. Everybody’s being so great with me being here in this kitchen, it’s amazing. These people that used to be with Coz, with Rosie’s, and now they’re with me. They are learning fast. They can jump in the kitchen and they know what to do.”
Garcia would like hire one more employee to help with catering. On the menu, she hopes to soon add rotisserie chicken, or pollo a la brasa, seasoned with dark beer, garlic, cumin, soy sauce and oregano.
“It’s insane how good it is,” she said. “I’m not going to do something we don’t feel confident doing, but I also like to try new things.”