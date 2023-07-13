Hank’s, a new burger and fish fry joint from the owners of Mint Mark, opened Wednesday in the space adjacent to the Muskellounge and Sporting Club at 4100 Monona Drive.
Opening hours will be 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Hank’s packages all dinners to-go — patrons can pick up a Hank burger, a fried chicken sandwich or chili cheese fries and take them over to the Muskie, or to the patio out front (when it’s not raining).
Chef Sean Pharr and business partner Chad Vogel own the Muskie together, as well as Mint Mark with additional partners. Vogel owns The Robin Room and Cork & Bottle on East Johnson Street. The Mint Mark team is currently working on a move to a space three times as large as the Winnebago restaurant in the Standard Madison building.
Hank’s was named for Pharr’s English bulldog puppy, now a grown-up very good boy. The Hank burger came about because the Muskie opened during the part of the pandemic when bars couldn’t be open inside. To keep people in the parking lot patio, Pharr started making burgers out of a food cart, and they gained a minor following.
In addition to burgers, Hank’s daily specials include a fish fry, available Wednesdays and Fridays with bluegill, walleye or pollock ($18). Thursdays and Saturdays there’s a buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich special ($10), served on “a regionally famous biscuit.”
“When we were planning Mint Mark we met up at Oakcrest (Tavern) all the time because it was halfway in between our houses,” Pharr said. “They had a Wednesday fish fry … it’s awesome. It was such a great fish fry.
“And everybody was talking about how much they loved the fried chicken sandwich at Mint Mark after I took it away. So I thought, I can still make that.”
Pharr and the Hank’s team are working with some of the same suppliers as Culver’s for several things— there are waffle fries ($5) and cheese curds ($8) on the menu — and the Zanzibar and vanilla bean ice cream for shakes comes from Chocolate Shoppe.
“I spent six months eating fried food and nacho cheese to get here,” Pharr said. “To figure out which one was going to be the best, which one was going to work.”
Still, after lots of trial and error with canned nacho cheese, Pharr gave up. He’s making pimento cheese for the chili cheese fries ($10) in house.
“I wanted to make it so anyone can come in and do this, I can hire at any level, just follow this recipe on the scale and it will be good,” Pharr said. “So I kept tasting all these nacho cheeses … and after six or seven gallons, I was like, ‘These all suck.’
“I love them at a ballpark, that liquid gold. But when I put it with the chili I made for here, a very simple chili with beans and onions and a few other things … it was terrible.”
For now, Pharr is not interested in being open for late night, and there’s no dine-in. But Hank’s could pop up “anywhere that has kitchen equipment that is capable of doing what I need to do.” (No tiny campers or portable griddles, in other words.)
Hank’s is among several such expansions for chefs with higher end concepts in Madison. Cadre chef Evan Dannells is a partner in the forthcoming global pub-themed Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge on the northside. The Harvey House owners are opening Butterbird on Regent Street this fall.
“I think business owners as they mature, and chefs as they mature, they realize the value of diversifying your company,” Pharr said.
“I’ve always been infatuated with things like Chipotle (that) can go into a space and know they need this griddle, this shelf, this many sixth pans, this many pots and pans.
“Quantity is not the thing for me. It’s the opportunity to create something that is repeatable, and hopefully end up in Miller Park someday, where it’s plug-and-play and easily teachable. Simple and delicious.”
The next event coming up at the Muskie (and Hank’s, by extension) is the Strip Mall Carnival, set for Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1-5 p.m. at the Lake Edge Shopping Center State Line Distillery is a co-sponsor and Warpigs Brewing beer will be featured.
“There’s going to be a burger eating competition, a dunk tank with local celebrities, giant Plinko,” said Pharr. “It’s crazy.”