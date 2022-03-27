On big pie holidays, Milwaukee baker and entrepreneur Johnathan Dye recruits a “coalition of the willing” to join him in the kitchen.
“We figure out who’s willing to help,” Dye, the founder and sole owner of Mr. Dye’s Pies said. “Mostly family members, some friends. I try to keep close to the vest, who’s around in the kitchen watching us do stuff. … Twelve people in the kitchen around Thanksgiving, that’s pretty busy for us.”
Mr. Dye’s vends every Saturday at the Dane County Farmers’ Market. During the week on Facebook (@dyespies), Dye publicizes “pie drops” of N’Awlins pecan pie and Wisconsin-themed old fashioned pie (cherry, orange zest, lots of brandy) at Milwaukee-area grocery stores and gas stations.
Dye and his team bake sweet, colorful pies, like the richly hued Purple Monster (made with Okinawan sweet potatoes) and the melodious Blueberry Hill, filled with Michigan blueberries and a touch of ginger. That one’s named for a tune made famous by Fats Domino in the 1950s.
Peanut butter pie with a graham cracker crust called The Carver takes its name from the groundbreaking Black scientist. Mr. Dye’s Key lime is creamy enough that it needs no whipped topping.
Dye is working on a French silk pie — they’re in the third round of the process, he said, which is basically “taste it, think about it, taste it, make a few, go back to tasting.”
Dye’s crusts use shortening for texture and butter for flavor. Most of his pies are open-top (“no elaborate crust tops yet — we may get there”). He keeps the lineup relatively short because he wants each flavor to “sing.”
“With a pecan pie, you want the pecans to talk to you,” Dye said. “You want to know you’re eating a pecan pie.”
Whole pies range from $20 (classic sweet potato) to $34 (Key lime). Mr. Dye’s also sells pies by half and by the slice ($5/one, $9/two).
“You can be a single person by yourself not have anything you’re celebrating and talk yourself into a half pie,” Dye said. “You’ll get it done.”
Keepers of the culture
Dye launched Mr. Dye’s Pies in 2012, and the company is now based in a commercial kitchen in Milwaukee’s north side Granville neighborhood. He credits his grandmother, Virginia Herndon, for cultivating his early passion for cooking and baking.
“I’ve been cooking and baking my whole life,” Dye said. “It’s been a blessing for me. I feel like we’re keepers of the culture. People don’t know how to do it themselves.”
Dye sold investments for a decade before launching Mr. Dye’s with sweet potato pie. That recipe involves two sweeteners — white sugar and brown sugar — but not too much of either.
“With sweet potato pie, people go crazy with sugar, like they’re making a candy bar,” Dye said. “Sweet potato is already sweet … less is more. That’s true for a lot of pies.”
In Madison, Dye has been a vendor at the Dane County Farmers’ Market for four years, though “because of COVID, it feels like two.”
“It’s a robust market, a long market,” Dye, who wakes up at 2 a.m. on Saturdays to make the drive, said.
During the winter market at Garver Feed Mill, he often brings his son, 15-year-old Johnathan, Jr., to help.
“It’s a commitment,” Dye said. But “it’s a blessing to be part of the market. For small business owners, one of the most important things is getting in front of customers.”
Dye is grateful for the media coverage he’s received so far, including PBS spots on Wisconsin Foodie, Wisconsin Life and Around the Corner with John McGivern. He’s looking to reestablish business connections with Miller & Sons in Verona and a store in Waunakee.
In the meantime, pie lovers can find Mr. Dye’s Pies every Saturday morning at Garver, and by mid-April, around the Capitol Square.
“We’ve been blessed,” Dye said. “We have family-owned grocery stores working with us. It’s been cool to be a part of that energy — buy local, support local businesses. Give them something special you won’t get at Pick ’N Save.”