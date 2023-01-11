What started as a sweet after-work side hustle for a 25-year-old Middleton entrepreneur will become a brick and mortar bakery later this spring.
Miggy’s Bakes has taken over a spot at 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave. known for sweet things. For about six years it was a frozen yogurt spot called Menchies, then a location of the Mexican-style ice cream shop La Michoacana.
By late April, Shelby Olstad hopes to have the bright pink and lime green off the walls (“it’s giving 2010,” she said). She’s planning a big bakery case with cookies, cakes and cinnamon rolls, soft serve sundaes, and later-than-a-typical-bakery hours, from about 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Olstad grew up in Middleton and wants to cultivate the same kind of “hangout vibe” she liked at Menchies as a high schooler.
“I played sports; every day was a different sporting event,” Olstad said. “We would go out to Culver’s after. And I love Culver’s, but I want to be another destination for after sports, after school.”
Cookies and cakes
Olstad founded Miggy’s Bakes, named for her dog Wrigley, in January of 2019, a few months before graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For two years she made cookies and celebration cakes outside of her regular job, doing social media marketing for a start-up app called Spin.
“I loved it,” said Olstad, who has to stop herself from posting too often on Instagram and Tik Tok. “I would have loved to stay there, but Miggy’s was too much.”
She quit her job before securing a place to move her growing commercial enterprise, which was taking up far too much space at her parents’ house.
“I cold called for weeks,” Olstad said. “I got turned down the first 150 times.”
Eventually, she connected with Marigold Kitchen, owned by Kristy and Clarke Heine. “Marigold has helped me a ton,” Olstad said. “I would not be here if it wasn’t for the last year and a half with them.”
Olstad is a self-taught baker, and Miggy’s has a playful, childlike style. Bars and cookies often involve chopped candy, like Reese’s peanut butter cups and M&Ms. She’ll top cakes with puppy chow and brownies with Oreo cookies.
Olstad’s “cookie dough cups” look like mini cupcakes. The base is a tiny baked cookie, topped with cookie dough and either frosting or a drizzle of ganache or peanut butter.
“I think a lot of it is the aesthetic — I try to make everything something you want to take a picture of, and something that you can’t stop eating,” Olstad said. “I just made a new cowboy cookie last week. I had to have two.”
Entrepreneur support
Miggy’s currently has nine employees, with one full-time baker along with Olstad and seven part-timers. To launch her business, she has relied on advice from friends who also have new or startup businesses, including Laura Behrends at BeneBlends and Therese Merkel at Tricky Foods.
The new bakery will require “a ton of work,” including some permits, before it’s ready to open. But Olstad is excited for this next step.
Obviously I have never done this before,” she said. “I’m just figuring it out and leaning on people that I trust. … As long as you ask, and tell people your story, everyone wants to help you. Everyone wants to help each other for sure.”
For updates on Miggy’s Bakes, follow Olstad on Instagram and TikTok at @miggysbakes.