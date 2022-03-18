I’m not steeped too deeply in either the pagan or Christian origins of the Easter holiday, but I’m pretty sure that taco trucks do not figure prominently in either.
Maybe they should. Who doesn’t love a taco truck? When the co-founder of Latinos for Trump warned of “taco trucks on every corner” if Hillary Clinton won the 2016 vote, that sounded pretty amazing, right?
They might even come in handy on Easter Sunday. An Easter egg hunt is 45 seconds of grueling toddler-against-toddler competition, with some kids going home clear winners and others clear losers. Wouldn’t a nice soft taco ease the agony of defeat?
Brach's thinks so. The candy company that broke your brain with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn is back with Taco Truck Jelly Beans. I hit a couple of stores before I realized that they were being shelved with the Easter candy, not the regular candy.
Like the Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, Brach's packs a wide spectrum of tastes in each12-ounce bag.
At the top of the heat are the clear green margarita-flavored jelly beans. I know! Somehow they capture both the cool lime and salty rim of everybody’s favorite after-work cocktail.
But beware: The bag also contains a green-speckled guacamole flavor, which looks a lot like the margarita to the unsuspecting eye. The more earthy taste of avocado is not horrible, but if you’re expecting a sweet-sour lime tang, avocado can be quite a shock.
Second-best among the six flavors is the off-white horchata jelly bean, a mild, milky mix with cinnamon that serves as a palate cleanser after chewing some of the other, more questionable beans in the bag.
Coming in a close third is the churro flavor, which I thought would also have a strong cinnamon flavor. Instead, it has more of a caramelized taste to it. Pretty satisfying, but once again, be careful. The churro bean is a deep brown color, which can be easily mistaken for the beef taco flavor.
That’s right, Brach's went there. Beef taco flavor has an unappetizing light brown color and doesn’t look at all like beef. Not that that matters, but for a second I thought some rebellious line worker at Brach's had smuggled in a seventh, unauthorized nacho cheese flavor into the bag.
If only. Nacho cheese would likely be preferable to the disgusting squirt of spiced beef flavor hiding inside every bean. I tried several of them on-camera in a Discord hangout with some old friends of mine, and they said I had a pained grimace on my face every time. You never get used to it.
Maybe the problem is that the beef taco flavor isn’t spicy enough? Well, you’re in “luck,” because the final flavor in the Taco Truck bag is salsa. Sadly it’s not even spicy, just a horrific blast of tomato-soup flavor that lingers far too long in the mouth afterwards. At least it’s bright red, so it’s easily avoidable.
Out of the six flavors, we’ve got a solid three winners, a maybe in the guacamole, and two wretched flavors that should have been saved for the next Beanboozled release. ¡Felices Pascuas!