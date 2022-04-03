Yunfeng Pan’s story is one of perseverance. Pan first opened his restaurant, Double 10, on University Avenue in 2012. Redevelopment forced him to find a new location four years later, and when Double 10 reopened on Park Street, it was with a slightly changed name. Pan took over the operation of Vincent Chang’s mini hot pot restaurant.
Double 10 Mini Hot Pot was born, serving two menus - one mini hot pot and one with more conventional American Chinese restaurant plates as well as offerings reminiscent of the food Pan grew up with in Northeast China. However, less than five years later, Pan was once again being pushed out of his location due to redevelopment — but this time the need to relocate came five months into the pandemic, in July 2020.
It was enough to make him wonder if reopening was even a good idea, Pan said. A second relocation in just a few years compounded with the stresses that all restaurants faced due to COVID-19 and the communal nature of hot pot-style eating made him unsure if it was the right step.
“It was the perfect time to close,” Pan said with a laugh about shutting the doors on the Park Street location at the end of July 2020.
It took nearly 16 months for Double 10 Mini Hot Pot to reopen, this time on Williamson Street in the the old Mr. Seafood/Pho King Good spot in the Gateway Mall. The spot needed to be refurbished and wired to handle the 50 hot pot seats and two party rooms the restaurant now has.
“Before I opened, I was thinking about whether people would come for hot pot. Maybe they would be concerned with COVID. But, when I posted our relocation news, I got 6,000 views on the post in a week. People have been so welcoming to us coming back,” Pan said.
Hot pot is a cook-it-yourself meal that centers on a container of broth (Pan offers 10 different broth flavor options) that’s kept warm on an induction burner built into the table where guests sit. At Double 10, the pots are mini, or individual sized, and the broth itself is flavored, some of which is transferred to the items cooked in it. Guests choose one of six proteins and a broth flavor. A plate with a selection of vegetables is included in the price ($15.99-21.99). There is also an extensive menu of additional items that can be purchased a la carte to add to the pot.
Hot pot menus are laminated and each table has a cup of dry erase markers. Diners mark off which protein and which broth they want, as well as any a la carte add-ins. The fresh shrimp picked up the flavor of the broth and cooked quickly. Mushrooms added an earthy flavor to the broth. The biggest pleasant surprise were chrysanthemum greens ($2.99), which needed just a second in the hot broth to blanch. The crunchy stalk was bright and herbaceous, with just the slightest sweet floral taste.
In order to eat hot pot, the broth is brought to a boil and the guest dips the proteins and vegetables into the liquid to cook them. Some of the broths are suitable for drinking like a soup, Pan said, but he does not recommend it for the spicier options.
The Thai hot sour broth was well-balanced with neither the spiciness nor the sourness too overpowering. The heat level left a warm burn in the mouth, but didn’t linger and didn’t require copious amounts of water to calm.
Once the items are cooked, they can be dipped in additional sauces to impart more flavor. Double 10 has a small bar for sauces, where noodles were also available to be added to hot pot meals. The bar had a suggested recipe for a dipping sauce that included sesame oil, garlic, a couple of house sauces and fresh cilantro and green onions. The result was a salty, slightly sweet sauce to counter the slight heat of the broth that finished with the bright freshness. It was the perfect accompaniment for the lamb and vegetables and might have been the best part of the meal.
Pan said hot pot is a popular meal throughout China and he thought it would be popular in Madison because of its warm, comforting nature. Despite starting with a broth, a hot pot is a full meal. The communal nature of the style comforts in a different way. It's a perfect pick-me-up meal during a cold and dreary winter.
While the mini hot pots are a big draw at Double 10, Pan has a number of loyal customers dating back to when he was just serving a regular menu. That menu features the classic Americanized Chinese dishes that diners will be used to, but also has a selection of house-made bao buns, dumplings and noodles. The juicy style bao buns (6 for $8) are soup-dumpling-adjacent, with less liquid and less chance of dribbling it all over. They are light and fluffy and able to be eaten in a couple of bites. The beef roll cake ($8) features slightly sticky braised beef that’s sweet with a small kick wrapped in a scallion pancake.
In addition, the Double 10 menu has nods to Pan’s family roots in Northeast China. Not unlike Wisconsin, the area has harsh winters, so meals are hearty and feature pickled and preserved items. Chinese pickled cabbage meets the Midwest in the sauerkraut pork ($14). Pork with tofu sheets and hot pepper ($14) is a staple of the area.
The name of the restaurant is a bit tongue-in-cheek. Pan said he wants to always offer customers a 10 out of 10 experience, and what’s better than that? Double 10 out of 10.
It’s a lofty goal, but with strong flavors, great service and the cozy, comfortable feeling the hot pot imparts, Double 10 Mini Hot Pot delivers on that promise.