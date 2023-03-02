Employees at Madison Sourdough, a popular café and bakery on Madison’s east side, have petitioned to join a union.
Representatives from UFCW Local 1473 (United Food & Commercial Workers Union) presented Madison Sourdough owner Andrew Hutchison with a letter and a request for recognition last week.
Hutchison declined to recognize the union and requested a secret ballot election administered by the National Labor Relations Board. Union representative Justin Benzschawel said Hutchison has now been asked by the NLRB to sign off on that election within two weeks.
Madison Sourdough has 47 employees, including owners Andrew and Emma Hutchison who cannot vote on a union. Executive chef and director of operations for the kitchen and café Molly Maciejewski is not eligible to vote. Neither is Carly Rossmeissl, operations director of the bread team, pastry team and delivery team.
That leaves about 40-42 staffers who could vote on joining a union, including baristas, bakers, delivery drivers and line cooks. Benzschawel said a “super-majority” of employees support the union, but declined to say an exact percentage (“it’s more than 51%,” he said).
With this effort, Madison Sourdough workers join many other cafes, grocery stores and small businesses that have organized in recent years. Several Dane County Starbucks locations have unionized. The Willy Street Co-op joined a union in 2019. In 2022, Colectivo Coffee became the largest unionized café chain.
Hutchison said he did not recognize the union at Madison Sourdough because he doesn’t like the idea of a third, unknown party coming between him and his employees. As a manager and owner, he doesn’t befriend staff (“I draw a line … I don’t grab beers with people”) and prefers to work with them directly on complaints. He believes a union would complicate and escalate conflicts that could be solved more simply.
“A union introduces uncertainty,” he said. “I have to work through an organization … (and) I didn’t have a choice in the matter. I inherently don’t trust that.”
Madison Sourdough baker Lolo Young has worked for the company for a year, and called this “third party” objection “union-busting 101.”
“Having a union is a good thing for workers and the economy generally,” Young said. “It brings wages up. … The union is not a third party. We are the union. There is a super majority of the rest of the workforce here, right behind me.
“We’re trying to take care of each other and ourselves.”
How Madison Sourdough rose
Cameron and BJ Ramsay opened Madison Sourdough Co. in 1994. They began vending at farmers markets, then opened a bakery on Williamson Street and a custom space in Middleton.
Distribution of Madison Sourdough’s loaves rose to more than 50 stores, then dipped again, and the business closed in 2000. In a State Journal story in June 2000, Rick Barrett wrote that “it became increasingly difficult for Ramsay to find employees willing to work in the predawn hours and meet his demanding standards.”
“What I found was a rag-tag group of transient bakers,” Barrett quoted Ramsay. “I was not going to lower my standards.”
In 2002, Ramsay reopened Madison Sourdough on Mineral Point Road with the help of his son, Sam. David Lohrentz and Andrew Hutchison bought the bakery business in 2009 in a sale that included the company’s 20-year-old sourdough starter. They moved Madison Sourdough back to Williamson Street the following year, and Hutchison bought out Lohrentz in 2018.
The business currently has a bustling café at 916 Williamson St. and a robust wholesale business serving grocery stores, cafes and restaurants around the city. In late January, Hutchison was named a semifinalist for the national James Beard Awards in the Outstanding Baker category.
“We’re doing really well,” Hutchison said. “We’re doing great as a company. On a financial basis, I feel stronger than I’ve ever been.”
Benefit enhancements
Asked why workers want to join a union now, Young said, “Why not? Why not anytime?”
“We’re looking for a contract, that any worker deserves,” she said. “It’s a pretty standard, usual request.”
In a letter sent by UFCW Local 1473 representatives dated March 1, organizing director Brian Romanowich wrote that an email Hutchison sent in mid-February about retirement benefits was “a serious violation of the National Labor Relations Act.” (Employers can’t imply or promise employees benefits if they reject a union. Hutchison said he was not trying to do this.)
“We look forward to discussing and quickly implementing the numerous benefit enhancements that you mentioned in that company-wide correspondence,” the letter said.
Young said that by not recognizing the union, Hutchison is acting in bad faith.
“He understands that we have a super-majority of the workforce that’s interested in this,” Young said.
Hutchison’s decision to have an election is not unusual.
“A lot of employers choose to go the election route,” Benzschawel said. “They will try to persuade people not to join the union (before) the election. We’re hoping that’s not the route ownership is going to take here. We hope we can get to an election quickly, and have that done.”
‘A shift in tone’
According to Hutchison, the base starting wage for non-tipped employees at Madison Sourdough is currently $18, with an $18-$25 range. Café staff without experience start at $12 before tips, which averages to about $20/hour after tips. This has changed substantially in recent years — in 2019, the starting wage for non-tipped employees at Sourdough was $13.
Madison Sourdough offers health and dental plans for employees who work 30 or more hours per week. Staff have two banked sick days right away and earn two days of paid time off after a year, with eight hours of PTO each year following.
For the past few years, the café has closed for nine days around Christmas and New Year’s, during which “everyone was paid … according to their full-time or part-time status,” Hutchison said.
Hutchison said his goal is to keep employees as long as possible, because baking is a specialized skill. It takes three months to train someone, and bread has a strict schedule — “everything that we do has urgency.”
“This last year, we’ve had a lot of turnover,” Hutchison said. “We lost a lot of long-term employees and have brought on younger, new employees who are excited to do the work. … But the motivations are a little bit different. What people expect from their employer has changed a little bit. There has been a shift in tone, a shift in how people are viewing the workplace.
“I don’t think it’s good or bad. It’s just different.”
When asked about what specifically employees want to change with regard to hours, benefits and wages, Young and Benzschawel said that’s what bargaining is for.
Benzschawel said the union is there to give employees “a voice in the job, to speak up, an advocate.” Young added that there’s a benefit to “having a voice in those decisions” and ensuring a fair work environment, “as opposed to having those benefits dictated to us.”
“You can’t negotiate unless you’re at the bargaining table,” Young said. “We have done everything in our power, as a workforce, to ask for recognition here.”
After the vote
If employees at Madison Sourdough vote to join a union, representatives from UFCW will start bargaining a contract. There’s no set timetable for that — “it depends on how discussions go,” Benzschawel said — but once workers accept a contract, that’s when they become dues-paying members of UFCW Local 1473. Hutchison could also decide to recognize the union before the vote.
Hutchison said he’s gone over contracts that UFCW negotiated — bakers at a local grocery store paid $12.50 an hour, tiny raises — and he’s “not impressed.” Madison Sourdough already pays “significantly better,” he said.
Hutchison believes that unionizing Madison Sourdough would not necessarily be bad for business, but it “will have an impact on this community.”
“The thing I really want my employees to understand is this is introducing a question mark into the relationship,” he said, “that there hasn’t been, at least to my knowledge. I would prefer to work directly with my employees.”
Young agreed with Hutchison that a union at Madison Sourdough could have ripple effects.
“I would hope that other workers in other businesses would take this as a good example, going into the next few decades here,” Young said. “Especially with a brand like Madison Sourdough. (Unions are) a good thing for a business and its workers. I would hope to see that spread to workers across Madison, Wisconsin, and the world.”