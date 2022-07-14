When the Supreme Court’s Roe ruling came down in June, local vegan chef and entrepreneur Lauren Montelbano texted her friend Christy McKenzie, owner of Pasture & Plenty.
“What are we going to do about this?” Montelbano wrote. She was furious and frustrated; they both were.
“Christy’s response was, ‘Everything. We’re going to do everything about this,’” Montelbano recalled.
Within days, Montelbano and McKenzie had begun to rally their networks, assisted by Madison-based state Rep. Francesca Hong and members of two local culinary collectives.
Now, the Culinary Ladies Collective and the Dane County Food Collective have declared July 16 to July 24 as Pink Out Week in Madison. This citywide series of events, special menus and fundraisers is designed to “support and protect bodily autonomy and abortion access for all who need it.”
Events range from a political roundtable and a documentary film screening to a bake sale, a microbrewery pizza night and a six-course dinner.
Some businesses intend to donate a percentage of profits. Others have planned a Pink Out Week special. The Instagram hashtag #pinkout608 and @danecountyfoodcollective will showcase an evolving lineup of events. The handle @culinaryladiescollective will post events as well.
“This campaign welcomes businesses of all kinds to participate in any way they can to raise emergency funds for organizations they believe in,” the organizers wrote in a release, “whether they are working for legislative change or are working directly to ensure access to safe and affordable abortion care.”
Hong knows many women are feeling enraged and discouraged, but was careful to distinguish between hopelessness and helplessness. Pink Out Week fundraisers for organizations like the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and more are about building resilience, she said.
“I don’t think we are in a position to fight for monumental change,” Hong said. “We are in a better position to care about our community.
“Having these events and keeping this local and focusing on what we can do as a Madison community to care for one another better … As we continue to have big decisions from the federal level come down on us, we have to build resiliency.”
‘My Body, My Choice, My Rules’
Pink Out Week kicks off with a bake sale at Pasture & Plenty’s near west side Makeshop, hosted by Bakers Against Racism and entitled “My Body, My Choice, My Rules.” Nine bakers are set to make cupcakes, ice cream, scones and doughnuts, including Olivia Tierney from Garver Lounge and Miros Munoz from Milpa.
The woman-owned eastside microbrewery Giant Jones will host a pizza night on July 20, co-organized by Origin Breads, to benefit Women’s Medical Fund. On July 24 at Pasture & Plenty, Hong joins Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for a roundtable about “Men for Reproductive Rights,” on behalf of the Wisconsin Abortion Support Network.
“Where do men fit into this conversation, and how can we give them the tools to empower and embolden the pregnant people in their lives?” Hong said.
Montelbano organized a more formal event on July 19, the Women's Voice for Choice Benefit Dinner. Bonnie Arent donated the space at her east side restaurant, A Pig in a Fur Coat, for a six-course dinner made entirely by women chefs, benefitting Emily’s List.
Emily’s List is a nonprofit that raises funds for Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights. Participating chefs include James Beard semifinalists Mary Kastman and Maggie Roovers, Madison Sourdough chef Molly Maciejewski and Susan Hendrix from Tempest.
Some restaurants will Pink Out all week long. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies sous chef Alice Bongar created a Pink Out Week Pizza with a color-coordinated beet crust. Gross profits will go to POWERS (Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources, & Support, Inc.).
Brasserie V’s Pink Out Week menu is similarly themed, with a red beet gazpacho and a Door County cherry rice pudding with local strawberries. Raspberry juice in a Belgian lambic turns it a pretty pink.
Many men have come forward as “allies and advocates,” organizers say. Robinia Courtyard owner Jon Reske will open the doors of Jardin (now an all-vegan restaurant) for a screening of the HBO documentary “The Janes” on July 24.
Gil Altschul, chef and owner of Grampa’s Pizzeria, Gib’s Bar and Bandit Tacos, coordinated with connected family businesses — Mickey’s Tavern, Tip Top Tavern, Lazy Jane’s Café and Ogden’s North Street Diner — to donate a percentage of sales from all of the businesses for the entire week.
Banzo, on Madison’s north side, will donate a percentage of profits as well to benefit the RCC, Dane County’s Sexual Violence Resource Center.
The scheduling of Pink Out Week before the August primary elections was deliberate, and fundraisers likely will not end when Pink Out Week does. The Culinary Ladies Collective raised funds for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin for several years with its Cookie Grab fundraiser, and they are planning another such push in October.
Political acts
Montelbano and McKenzie frame abortion access around health care and basic human rights. But not every business they approached felt participation in Pink Out Week was worth the social risk.
“In looking for sponsors for some of these events, I was turned down because it is a ‘political issue,’ which makes me very angry,” Montelbano said. “It’s not a political issue. It’s a human rights issue. But that’s not really how it’s seen.
“I’m lucky, maybe, in that my business is not as big, so I can loud and proud with whatever I want,” Montelbano said. “Some larger companies have to tread lightly, even though I wish that wasn’t the case.”
Pasture & Plenty has a history of progressive action, and McKenzie’s team often collaborates with local nonprofit. McKenzie called the recent Roe ruling “politics of assault.”
“It’s only when we get together, we realize that we have power in numbers,” she said. “In smaller collective action we can shake that off and feel like we have agency again. As challenging as these times are, the benefit of coming together is maybe the silver lining.”
“That’s where the opportunity is,” Hong added.