As COVID rates dip and masks come off, the scene in local restaurants almost looks like it used to. Weekend night spots are busy again, bar seats bustling.
Yet an invisible hangover lurks behind the happy façade. To stay viable through the pandemic, restaurants deferred rent payments. They took out loans and shelled out money for masks, gloves, to-go boxes and bags. Supply chain issues pushed up costs. Wages needed to rise.
On Wednesday, news came from Congress that the 2022 omnibus spending bill included no money for restaurants. Advocates had hoped it would replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), which ran out of money almost immediately last year.
The absence was not a surprise. But for many, it’s worrisome.
“Politicians are looking at it like, ‘Businesses are bouncing back. Why do they need us to give them money now?’” said Tory Miller, who with Dianne Christensen owns L’Etoile and Graze in Madison. “People need to understand that so many of us aren’t out of it. We are really hurting still.”
The Independent Restaurant Coalition, a lobbying group born out of the pandemic, surveyed 1,200 restaurants around the country in January. They found that “over 80% of restaurants that did not receive an RRF grant reported they are on the verge of permanent closure.”
The state of Wisconsin has done little to help, though it did recently approve a tax exemption for RRF grants.
That does nothing for the majority who did not receive grants in the first place. And the longer the federal fund stays empty, the less likely it seems that Congress will fill it up again.
“The way it was set up was flawed,” said Dan Fox, who owns Heritage Tavern. “The way it was executed was flawed. The communication was flawed. There were so many missteps, it’s hard to pinpoint one exactly. The whole thing is kind of shocking.”
Underfunded
The $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund was part of the American Rescue Plan in 2021. It has been problematic for its intended beneficiaries in several ways.
First, an attempt at more equitable distribution of funds in spring of 2021 gave three weeks of priority to businesses owned by women and people of color. A lawsuit halted this, leaving many hopeful business owners with approvals but no money.
Deja Food Group is both woman- and minority-owned, and Miller said they got a notice of RRF funding approval right away. Two days later, the money was on hold. Deja's Spanish-inspired restaurant Estrellón closed a few months later.
“We were thinking that once those funds were released that we would still get it,” Miller said. Instead, it felt like “the funds were released, and they’re all gone already.”
This was the second problem. The U.S. Small Business Administration took a winner-take-all approach to awarding grants. If you were in, you got every penny you qualified for. If you were out, tough luck.
Some 370,000 food-related businesses submitted applications, requesting $76 billion. Fewer than one-third of the businesses (105,000) that applied for funds received them.
“They should have fully funded the program when it was designed,” said Shawn Phetteplace at Main Street Alliance, a progressive small business advocacy nonprofit. “Or they should have done it differently. ... It was inequitable, in terms of who received it.”
“The way they distributed it was really wrong,” Miller agreed. “Instead of saying the pot is this and we’ll divide it by hundreds of restaurants, some people got millions and some people got zero.”
A third issue was how the SBA determined qualification. For a year during the worst of the pandemic, DePula’s Salvatore’s Tomato Pies made 25,000 meals for Sunshine Supper, a food insecurity nonprofit in Sun Prairie.
“We were only charging $5 per meal. It wasn’t enough to make us any money,” DePula said. “But they count that revenue for the RRF and that put us over.”
It felt to DePula like the RRF structure penalized “restaurants that hustled and did new things” over those that shut their doors and waited it out.
“I don’t think that was intentional and I don’t begrudge anybody,” he said. “But it was favoring restaurants that chose to close.”
Fox, at Heritage Tavern, echoed this.
“If you’re one of the people who stayed open and had to go through all that stress figuring out how to make costs work out day to day, protective measures for your staff, communication with customers, the depletion of morale and on and on,” he said. “And then there’s no time for rest or regrouping. Boom! You’re back at it, with the most inflated market you’ve ever experienced. That’s the hangover piece.”
‘It’s not nearly over’
With the omnibus bill a temporary loss, organizations like the Independent Restaurant Coalition and the Main Street Alliance must try to get restaurant recovery funds in another package.
“There’s inevitably going to need to be more support for this industry,” Phetteplace said. “Yeah, the economy is doing better. We just had 700,000 jobs created, unemployment at historic lows. That’s good.
“But there’s still going to be a hangover effect from the pandemic on the most impacted industries, and we can’t leave them behind thinking everything’s going to be OK.”
According to the January restaurant coalition survey, 42% of businesses that did not receive RRF grants are in danger of filing for or have filed for bankruptcy, compared to 20% that received RRF grants. Some 90,000 restaurants and bars have closed since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the “dumb luck” of the way the RRF trickled down has caused resentment among longtime colleagues and friends, Phetteplace said. Restaurants that got funding help could raise wages and add to benefit packages easier than those that didn’t, causing staff moves. And there’s a sense of shame among those who did get funding.
“People feel bad their peers didn’t get it,” DePula said. “They shouldn’t, but that’s the way it is. No one in our orbit really begrudges anyone else, I don’t hear that.”
The real aftermath could come after the warmer months, when restaurants get slow again. COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDL, will start to come due in 2023.
“People that survived this winter will become temporarily viable and see that income from the summer, once Madison’s booming again and we have energy in the city,” Miller said. “Then next winter is going to hit. … It’s going to be a long climb. RRF would have made a huge difference.”
Fox and his team are staying hopeful. He predicts that as the weather warms, consumer demand will be there. He’s hoping they can stay staffed up for it.
“If there was ever a time to support restaurants, to reach out to government officials, this is a better time than ever,” he said. “The gross mistakes the government has made, to not support us, it’s not sustainable for our industry.
“We’re still in the eye of the storm. It’s not over. It’s not nearly over for us.”