For Judy McNeal, Tuesday’s Madison Public Market open house might have felt like déjà vu.
McNeal owns QB’s Magnetic Creations, a local jewelry business. She’s been steadily doing events like this while watching the market’s bumpy progress and holding out hope.
“This is exciting, because we’ve been at this since 2015,” said McNeal from behind her booth. “We’re one of the original vendors from back in the beginning. … It was a roller coaster over all these years, but I never lost the excitement. I just knew it was going to happen.”
Close to two dozen potential public market vendors welcomed hundreds of supporters, current and former elected officials and people from the neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon at the Ready! Set! Market! event.
Organizers aimed to celebrate progress on the public market after more than a decade of planning, and amplify momentum around the market’s eventual groundbreaking at 200 N. First St.
The market is closer than ever to its goals, with a secured city-owned location and most of the funding it needs. But anyone who’s worked on this project knows that predicting its future is challenging. Just year ago, the market budget was $5.2 million short, and its future was in doubt.
“Choosing a space like this, we’re not trying to build something fancy and brand new,” said Jamaal Stricklin, a Madison Public Market Foundation board member. With SuperCharge! Foods, Stricklin, like McNeal, was an original MarketReady program participant and served as board president for several years. He’s feeling optimistic now.
“A big allure to doing something here (at the Fleet building) is that we’re not beholden to some outside development group,” Stricklin said. “The foundation is working directly with the city. That really reduces what our cost burden would be.”
The city has opened the $12.5 million construction project to bids from contractors. Foundation board president Karen Crossley said given the level of questions and interest, her colleagues at the city advised extending the deadline one week to Sept. 14.
After groundbreaking, hopefully this fall, the city anticipates 12 to 18 months of construction. The market foundation intends to hire an executive director this winter and open the market in 2025.
“We have been working on this project for a long time, and to get it to this point just means a lot,” said George Reistad, formerly Madison’s food policy director and now a business development specialist with the city. “When the pandemic hit, we were ready to go. We had to figure out a path back from that. But it solidified some business elements of it and … solidified our commitment to our vendors, our entrepreneurs.
“It really has been a lot of ups and downs, but we figured it out. We’re here, we’re on budget, we got the money. There was a time when we couldn’t say that.”
Hundreds of vendors are interested
On Tuesday, vendors — artists, plant sellers, ice cream makers and cookie bakers — set up in the future home of the TruStage MarketReady Hall. The hall is intended to be an incubator for food processing and production, down the hall from 29 permanent vendor stalls and visible from a mezzanine level with seating. Three anchor tenants could include a brewpub and a café.
Stricklin described several types of stalls, from “day stalls, where you would just rent by the day,” to shared stalls and individual spaces. He knows the stalls will need to be affordable, but rents haven’t been set yet.
“The vendor selection committee is working day by day to parse through those costs, find out how much funding we have available,” Stricklin said. “A lot of things will become more clear when we have a market director.”
Hundreds of businesses have expressed interest, Stricklin said.
“I applied immediately,” said Jerina Vincent, who runs JnJ Gifts and More in Verona. She started an art consignment shop because she could do it without any startup capital, and because she had family in India to support. Last year, she lost her brick and mortar space with just 28 days’ notice.
“I bring lots of handmade products into my business,” Vincent said. “Many of them are small businesses and 99% of them are women-owned. This would be a good opportunity, a wonderful opportunity.”
Some business owners, like Rachel Krause at Wonder Cookie, are looking for a way to take a mobile business year-round. An indoor market would be a great fit for her.
“I think the essential thing about a place like this is that it matches the cultural aesthetic we have in Madison of supporting small business,” Krause said. “We don’t have a ton of setups where, having a small business, you’re able to have people come to you.
“Madison has a weird vibe,” she added. “Walking traffic is all downtown but then everything gets very spread out. So for a small business owner, when you’re trying to think about a storefront, it’s hard to figure out where to put that store to be in an area of high access for all, for a diverse group of people.”
Charlotte Easterling, an Indigenous artist who owns Creative Vixen Design, was surprised to learn the public market would go beyond food vendors.
“I wouldn’t want to be here every single day,” Easterling said. “But like having a weekly opportunity would be great, or sharing a space with other makers.”
Easterling envisions the market as an in-between step for artisans who might like to scale up a home-based hustle gradually to a brick and mortar business.
“It’s a hard jump to make,” she said. “Like, ‘I’m going to rent a space, I’m going to open a shop, I’m going to have a restaurant.’ I use markets as learning opportunities. I can see what people like and what they respond to. Being able to ease into it, I think, is really important.”
Equity through entrepreneurship
Crossley, head of the foundation’s all-volunteer board, said the market’s “guiding north star” is equity through entrepreneurship. That was the goal of the MarketReady program, which provided coaching and micro-grants to diverse start-up business owners. That program ran from 2017-2019 and involved 30 vendors, including Carmell Jackson of Melly Mell’s catering and Josey Chu at Madame Chu, a sauce company.
Chu beamed with joy in her hairnet as she opened a chafing dish of meatballs. The public market as she thinks of it now is her “bird in the hand,” nearly in her grasp, a “beautiful diversity of vendors … every one with a story to tell.”
“Imagine this whole place filled with different cuisines, different vendors, with clothing items from Ethiopia, Afghan food, Asian food, people mingling here. This one location.”
Public markets aren’t always easy to sustain, and many have struggled to meet financial and community needs with city resources. They don’t always open (or stay open) for the same reasons, Stricklin said. Madison Public Market’s reason to exist is this blend of cultures.
“The basis of the foundation is to provide opportunities for people of color, first generation immigrants and women,” Stricklin said. “As long as we have the foresight to make sure that we’re choosing businesses that represent that foundation, we’re already a step ahead. … Then this can be a true community gathering place, one of the things that Madison really doesn’t have.”
The Madison Public Market Foundation intends to host vendor pop-ups during construction, to “keep the momentum and excitement building,” Crossley said.
Vendors like Chu are willing to wait.
“It’s been a long time, I’m not denying that,” she said. “But it’s OK. I am 57. I have 20 more years to see this come true and then to pass on that knowledge to new vendors and aspiring entrepreneurs.
“(The market) is not cheap, and we also have a lot of community needs, like a homeless shelter. But it is amazing that all the leaders came together and realized the Madison Public Market needs a home too.”