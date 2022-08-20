Starting Friday, hungry visitors at the Madison Children’s Museum will find an array of meals in a giant lunchbox-shaped refrigerator case. A step away, they’ll spot blondies, cheese puffs and microwaves for zapping their food.
One thing they won’t find? Prices.
That’s because Little John’s Lunchbox, the museum’s new cafe, is a pay-what-you-can restaurant, seemingly the first in a U.S. museum. The latest project of the nonprofit Little John’s Kitchens, it invites the public to choose from half a dozen pre-packed entrées — meals like lasagna, macaroni and cheese and veggie stir fry — and then decide what to pay: a little, a lot or nothing at all.
The food comes from the nonprofit’s industrial kitchen, where staff and volunteers prepare meals using fresh ingredients donated by grocery stores and farms — food that otherwise might go to waste. According to a 2010 estimate by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 31% of the country’s food supply goes to waste in grocery stores or in customers’ homes, a loss worth almost $162 billion.
Little John’s makes 17,000 meals each week, which are served in senior centers, child care centers, schools and shelters around the area. Families with kids are especially likely to experience food insecurity, so Little John’s partners with local family-serving organizations, donating meals to organizations like Wisconsin Youth Company, Feeding The Youth and Urban Triage.
“The whole mission behind Little John's is that everyone should have access to amazing food,” Heide said at the Friday ribbon cutting at the museum.
Self serve
The pay-what-you-can model has been a dream at Little John’s since chef Dave Heide of the Fitchburg restaurant Liliana’s began formulating plans for the nonprofit about five years ago. His goal: reduce food waste and make healthy food more accessible.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Heide put plans for the radical restaurant on hold, opting instead to run a catering operation preparing meals for local organizations.
The museum cafe marks another step toward Heide’s original vision. Visitors who want to pay can use a set of tablets to select from preset payment amounts ranging from $1 to $20 for credit or debit card payment, or they can leave a cash contribution. Those funds help Little John’s continue its work.
Notably, the cafe is completely self-serve, with no cashiers. “Sometimes that's a barrier to food access if you have to tell someone you can only afford a lesser amount,” Heide said. “We don't want you to have a barrier. We want you to be able to come and eat food no matter what.”
The cafe isn’t just for museum visitors. Like the museum’s prior cafe, it’s open to the public during all museum hours, inviting anyone to eat and explore the exhibits in the museum’s front area, called the Community Concourse, without paying admission. In that way, the museum is bringing the pay-what-you-can model to downtown Madison as a whole.
‘This is awesome’
Among the first cafe visitors on Friday were Angela Haskin and her great-granddaughter Marlie Martinez. Haskin, who’s brought three generations of children to the museum over the years, including Marlie’s grandpa and mom, Became quite familiar with the museum’s former offerings of pizza and ice cream, and later with not having a cafe in the museum at all.
When she and Marlie came to the museum on Friday, they hadn’t heard about the new cafe or its unusual model. But within just a few minutes, the two had microwaved their mac and cheese, paid what they could and found a table.
“I think this is awesome,” Haskin said. “It’s more nutritious ... You’ve got different types of food for different tastes. And the pay system is awesome.”
At the next table, 9-year-old Corrine Kuenzi and sister Nicole Severson enjoyed their meal while Corrine took some personal pride in the new cafe. Wearing her green Girl Scouts vest, Corrine explained that she and her troop (#8029) recently visited Terra Growers Farm in Waunakee to weed the greenhouse and learn about the produce the farm donates.
“They send materials to Little John’s, and then Little John’s can make food for people who need it,” Corrine said, adding that visiting the farm and seeing the inauguration of the cafe that serves that food was “really cool.”
Severson, who grew up visiting the museum herself, agreed. “I am very happy that they're now having food here again … and also making it much more available for people.”
Barrier-free lunch
Pay-what-you-can restaurants remain unusual, though the model has been tried, to varying levels of success, in cities from Denver to Detroit. The food website Eater, which reviewed a number of studies, found that even unwatched customers consistently paid for their food.
As far as museum president Deb Gilpin knows, it’s never been tried in a U.S. museum. “If nobody else is doing this, why are we?” Gilpin said.
One reason, she said, is the museum’s ongoing effort to become fully accessible and inviting to all, regardless of ability to pay. About seven years ago, the museum loosened the requirements on its Access for Everyone program, which provides reduced admission prices for those who participate in one of nearly two dozen qualifying social programs.
Where before the museum had required families to provide documentation to prove that they qualified, it decided to take them at their word.
“We were making all these efforts to get people to our door and then having to do the gauntlet of shame with their children once they're through the door,” Sandra Bonnici, then the museum’s associate director of education, diversity and inclusion, told the Cap Times in 2019.
The move substantially boosted museum attendance, including among Access members, and it prompted funders and donors to increase their contributions.
The new cafe, Gilpin said, continues that work. “We have now removed one more barrier from families in thinking about learning and playing together,” she said.
The Little John’s model, which not only diverts food waste but aims to compost all of its own food scraps and packaging, also fits with the museum’s sustainability goals, Gilpin said.
Open to the public
The museum’s former cafe closed in March 2020 when the building shut down for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cafe space has been unoccupied since, as Heide noticed when he visited the museum with his wife and four kids. He’d watch as children discovered the cafe was closed and walked away disappointed.
More than 10% of people in Dane County experience food insecurity, according to hunger-relief nonprofit Feeding America. Heide wondered how many of those kids in the museum might not have had another good lunch option.
“Watching someone go hungry is one of the hardest things that I struggle with. For me food is love,” said Heide, who approached the museum about letting his nonprofit fill the gap.
Amanda Strobel, special projects manager for the museum, said she’s already seeing the benefit of the new cafe. Since the cafe’s soft opening earlier this month, she said, families have tended to stick around the museum longer because they don’t have to leave to get food.
It’s a sharp contrast with many family attractions, where food can often be unusually pricey. “We don't want to do that. We want to make it easy for families,” said museum communications coordinator Florence Edwards-Miller.
“Part of our mission is to serve the community, serve the public and really center the needs of children and families in the community,” Edwards-Miller said. “This is one more thing we’re doing to try to be family-friendly.”