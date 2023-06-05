CHICAGO — For the first time in over a decade, a Madison chef has won a James Beard Award.
Make that two Madison chefs: the city’s winners have doubled.
Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, chefs and co-owners of the three-year-old restaurant Fairchild on Monroe Street, have won the 2023 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest. They accepted their award at the Lyric Opera House in downtown Chicago.
"I want to thank my wife … our farmers, our small team and the city of Madison,” Nagano said at the ceremony.
Kroeger echoed him, acknowledging his partner Marlee and their daughter, as well as "my best friend I get to cook with every day."
Founded in 1985, the James Beard Foundation is a national nonprofit that aims in part to “celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture.” It is best known for its awards to chefs, which started in 1991. The Midwestern region includes Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. (Chicago is part of the Great Lakes region.)
Nagano and Kroeger are the third and fourth chefs to accept a Beard Award for a Madison-based restaurant. The first two were both from L’Etoile — Odessa Piper, the restaurant’s founder, won in 2001. Her successor, chef Tory Miller, won in 2012.
Nagano and Kroeger also have ties to Madison’s flagship fine dining restaurant. Nagano spent nearly seven years at L’Etoile, including as chef de cuisine. Kroeger was a sous chef there. Their third partner in Fairchild, Patrick Sierra, worked as a wine cellar manager and sommelier at L’Etoile. (Sierra is now in real estate.)
The trio opened the seasonally inspired Fairchild at 2611 Monroe St. in 2020, just weeks before the pandemic shut down restaurants all over the city. They did their first year of business mostly in takeout
In Fairchild’s category this year was another Madison chef, Francesco Mangano, owner of Osteria Papavero on East Wilson Street. Other nominees included Gregory León of Amilinda in Milwaukee, Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls, and sushi chef David Utterback from Yoshitomo in Omaha, Nebraska.
It’s the second year in a row for a Wisconsin winner of this award. Last year, Dane Baldwin of The Diplomat in Milwaukee took home Best Chef Midwest.
And Madison had a strong showing in this year’s semifinalist list, which also included Jamie Brown-Soukaseume (Hoang) of Ahan (Emerging Chef) and Andrew Hutchison of Madison Sourdough (Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker).
It has been a challenging few years for the James Beard Awards, often nicknamed “the Oscars of food,” as the Beard Foundation has worked to make the process of award-giving more transparent and equitable.
Chefs and restaurateurs are now judged not only on hospitality and the execution of the food, but also on community impact and ethical conduct. A recent New York Times piece, “James Beard Foundation, Whose Awards Honor Chefs, Is Now Investigating Them,” noted the 2022 creation of an ethics committee and an anonymous tip line, “to ensure that the awards would not celebrate chefs who failed to meet its standards.”
Historically, a James Beard Award points to opportunities and future growth. Chefs who win often go on to open more restaurants, write cookbooks and appear on television. And for local diners, reservations at Fairchild will probably get tougher to come by.
