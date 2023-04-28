If you know the Cap Times, you know we're all about Madison. And an important part of our news coverage involves keeping you informed about the diverse array of delicious foods available in this city. As you may also know, we're pretty big fans of democracy. If only there were a week-long competition that tied all those things together … oh wait!
That's right — Madison Burger Week is back! After adopting the annual, citywide celebration to help declare Madison's best burger in 2022, we're thrilled to get the competition going again and see if anyone can dethrone last year's winner: The Tipsy Cow Burger.
This year, the mouthwatering week will take place May 19-26, 2023.
Participating restaurants, bars or taverns will either showcase a burger from their menu or concoct something new for you to try. We’ll be updating this story with participating locations and burger details, and you’ll also find a Madison Burger Week guide inside the May 17 print edition of the Cap Times.
Vote for Madison's Best Burger
Here's where democracy comes in — the outcome of this sure-to-be fierce competition lies in your hands. All week long, as you’re trying out scrumptious burgers, you can vote right here on this page for whom you think makes Madison’s best. The winner, based on your votes, will be announced on June 7 in both the online and print editions of the Cap Times.
Last year featured 36 participating locations, 26 burgers (plus one burger-inspired pizza) and close to 500 votes cast. We're confident that the competition will be even steeper this year — get your buns ready!
Thank you to our sponsor, the Wisconsin Beef Council, for helping make this event possible.
If you are with a restaurant that would like to participate, email Scott Dahlhauser at sdahlhauser@madison.com. For information on how to sponsor this event, email Carrie Planert at cplanert@madison.com.