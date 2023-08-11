Madison Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday for the eighth year, featuring nearly three dozen local food businesses.
From Aug. 13 to 20, Black-owned food businesses around town will offer discounts and specials to encourage Madisonians to try new spots and revisit old favorites. The event, organized by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, includes 11 restaurants, seven food trucks, five caterers, two dessert makers, a mobile bartender and more.
“From soulful comfort food to exquisite African-inspired delicacies, there will be something exciting for everyone to try,” the Chamber said in a press release.
For a dose of competition, diners can begin casting their votes online for their favorites as soon as the week begins.
Those looking to sample many dishes in one stop can end the week in the parking lot of FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave., at the Food Taste Jamboree on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2-5 p.m. It’s a showcase of around 15 food businesses offering small portions for $5 each. Attendees can buy food tickets at the event or order them in advance online.
This year, for the first time, diners can also shop the wares of around more than a dozen other vendors, including Queen P's Throne, Earthly Temptations and ReDesign 229.
“We're honored to continue to celebrate the culinary brilliance of this event and get closer to our culture and the passions of our restaurateurs and caterers,” said Madison Black Chamber president Camille Carter. Carter urged area companies to participate too, whether by ordering catering for their workers or taking a group to dine out.
Other activities during the week include a Sunday, Aug. 13 soul food brunch at Robinia Courtyard (2-10 p.m.) featuring bottomless mimosas, chicken and waffles and more. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, there’s a networking mixer at Olin Park (5-8 p.m.), complete with a contest for the best homemade pudding.
Newcomers and veterans
Among the businesses participating this year are a handful that have been involved every year since the event began. That includes Kingdom Restaurant on Northport Drive, Buraka on Williamson Street and soul food catering standby Melly Mell’s.
It’s a unique opportunity for Madison businesses, said Melly Mell’s owner Carmell Jackson, who takes orders online to serve anywhere from five to 600 people. She plans to sell barbecue chicken and rib tips, collard greens, her famous macaroni and cheese, cornbread and perhaps some peach cobbler at this year’s Jamboree.
A veteran of the local vending circuit, Jackson regularly sets up her tent at events like Taste of Madison or the All-City Swim Meet. Many of those events include few Black entrepreneurs, but the Jamboree offers “a place to shine at least once a year,” Jackson said.
“This is something to call our own, that we are all together in one place to show what we can do.”
Other businesses are a bit newer to the scene, like Sista’s Chicken & Fish food cart (opened 2020), M&J Jamaican Kitch’n (opened 2021) and Willy Street Eats (opened March)
A handful of businesses are participating for the first time ever, including Madison mobile outfit Taco Sunrise, Waunakee caterer NorthSide Eatery and the new Sun Prairie takeout restaurant Holisac’s Taste of Africa.
Seeking exposure
Nathaniel Sackey opened Holisac’s with his wife Olivia Sackey in May at 815 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie. It’s currently takeout only and specializes in dishes from Sackey’s home country of Ghana, like jollof rice and chicken. Eventually, he said, they plan to offer foods from across West Africa.
He’s still figuring out what specials to offer for Black Restaurant Week, but he said they plan to bring most of their usual dishes to the Jamboree in hopes of drawing a new following. People have been telling him about the Black Chamber since before the restaurant opened. “I know a huge number of people know about it.”
Now, Sackey said, he’s excited for the chance “to get ourselves and our name out there for people to see that there is a new African restaurant in the community so they can come patronize.”
For Gaylene Norfleet, owner of the nascent venture Taco Sunrise, the Jamboree offers a rare opportunity to sell her food. She started her mobile cooking operation about five years ago, inspired by the crowd-pleasing and dollar-stretching tacos her mom made for her and her eight siblings when she was growing up on Chicago’s West Side.
“I've started making tacos out here in the community to bring people together, and that’s what it’s done,” Norfleet said. “Kids see me (and say), ‘That’s the taco lady!’”
The pandemic slowed her plans. She doesn’t yet have a street vendor’s license, so instead of selling food, she typically hauls her griddle and hand wash station to Penn Park or Brittingham Park, smokes some rib tips and chicken, and gives it away. Those who can give her a “donation” of $4 or $5, money she uses to buy meat for the next cookout.
Norfleet is now working on getting a website and filing some stray paperwork for the business, while also working as a special education assistant for the McFarland School District and taking online courses to earn a teaching degree.
Norfleet said she's excited for the Jamboree because it will bring her back in front of the tasting public and let her stretch her entrepreneurship muscles again.
The 2023 lineup even includes a couple businesses from neighboring counties, including the new C.J's BBQ & Soul Food Catering out of Watertown, turning a city event into a regional affair.
“We're excited to extend these opportunities,” Carter said. “We really all love to come together around eating, so it’s a fun way to help our Black-owned businesses really grow, get new customers and have some fun at the same time.”