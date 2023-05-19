On the day of Ricky Pajewski’s wedding, his buddy Roger Barts landed in Madison with minutes to spare.
“He was coming back from a cocktail competition in Kentucky,” Pajewski recalled. “Our ceremony was about to begin, and he was getting out of a taxi from the airport and sprinting down to get a seat. … That was Roger. There for his friends, no matter what.”
Barts, a bartender and restaurateur who was beloved in Madison’s food community, passed away unexpectedly on May 6 due to complications from a severe bacterial infection. He would have turned 36 this month.
The restaurant Barts opened on East Johnson Street last fall with Troy Knight and chef Mike Cerv,Hot Lunch, remains closed. Cerv is currently in the hospital. A fundraiser for Barts’ family and Cerv’s medical bills is set for May 29 at Merchant.
For a decade, Barts worked at restaurants and bars all over Madison, from Oliver’s Public House (where he and Pajewski met in 2014) to Heritage Tavern, Merchant, Lucille, and Gib’s Bar next to Grampa’s Pizzeria, where he met Cerv.
From jobs as a server at Rare Steakhouse to later work as a beverage consultant at Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company and The Tinsmith, Barts had a unique gift for hospitality, colleagues said. He could make newcomers feel like regulars. He could get nervous people dancing. He seemed to know everybody.
“He made friends everywhere he went,” said Evan Dannells, chef/owner at Cadre. “He touched so many more lives than you do if you work in the same restaurant for five years.”
Drawn to service
Barts was born in Sheboygan in 1987 to Mark Barts and Barb (Presutti) Cook, the youngest of five kids. He gravitated toward restaurants early, and started bussing tables at a Mexican restaurant at age 13. He moved to the Madison area in 2010.
Barts was Pajewski’s first-ever friend in Madison. At Oliver’s, Barts was “passionate about (tending bar), right out of the gate,” Pajewski said. He was creative, too, entering cocktail competitions around the country.
Tom Dufek, an owner of Young Blood Beer Co., described Barts’ “big, huge, light-up-a-room sort of personality.”
“Roger was always the life of the party, always smiling, always happy to see people, an incredible dancer,” Dufek said.
But there was more to his friend, Dufek said. “You might think, ‘Oh, that person’s fun. They’re a party animal.’ But that would sell him short. He was an incredibly talented person. Not just in cocktails, in everything. He had a unique take on life.”
Mike Onsrud, a friend of Barts’ from youth taekwondo, reconnected with Barts as an adult in Madison. When Barts was behind a bar, he’d notice when Onsrud came in with a date and “make a little special something for her, to make me look good.”
“He was always looking out,” Onsrud said. “He was going to go the extra mile to make someone laugh, make someone happy.”
Last fall, Barts opened the ’90s-themed Hot Lunch, a sandwich shop that paired meatball subs and mushroom melts with Fruit-by-the-Foot, dirt cups and Gushers. The restaurant is temporarily closed — Barts’ business partner, Mike Cerv, went into the hospital a few days before Barts did.
Cerv was suffering from sepsis, a life-threatening complication of infection. A friend, Alexa Sparks, has organized an event at The Bur Oak on Monday, May 22, to raise funds for Cerv’s medical bills, along with a gofundme crowdfunding page.
'A little bit of shenanigans'
Barb Cook, Barts’ mother, has been touched by the outpouring of support and love for her son. She attended a memorial for him at the Argus BarGrille on May 15, pulled together by service industry friends.
“He is going to be remembered as the center of a party,” Cook said. “The guy that would do anything for you. And a little bit of shenanigans.”
Funds raised at a “Rog Babe Rager” on May 29 at Merchant will go to support Cook’s family, as well as to Cerv’s hospital bills. (Many in the hospitality industry don’t have health insurance, as it historicallyhasn’t been offered by employers.)
Pajewski hopes local diners remember Barts as “the welcoming soul of the Madison service industry.” But his own memories are more personal.
“I will remember Roger as the friend willing to show up and be there no matter what, without question,” he said. “Whether that was to go out and have a fun night on the town, or ‘hey, I just need time to chat with somebody I trust.’
“It didn’t really matter. He would be there.”