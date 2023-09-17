The way Omar de Kok-Mercado met his wife sounds straight out of a rom-com.
“We met at a farm, inoculating mushrooms,” said de Kok-Mercado, a soil scientist, grazing manager and artist in Spring Green. “I said, ‘I think grazing is going to save the world.’ And she said, ‘I think grazing is going to save the world.’
“I invited her over for dinner, and we were married a year later.”
De Kok-Mercado, 35, his wife, Meghan Filbert, and their 2-year-old son moved to the Driftless region of Wisconsin from a perennial farm in tiny Boone County, Iowa earlier this year.
Filbert, an animal scientist, works for Nofence, which keeps animals within a designated area using GPS collars and an app. De Kok-Mercado now uses Nofence on Jeremy Lynch’s Enos Farms, where he works with pastured pigs and grazing goats.
“I miss our place in Iowa, because it was really peaceful,” de Kok-Mercado said. “But it’s offset — we have access to all this amazing food and clean water now, and springs and waterfalls. But it comes with the hustle and bustle.”
De Kok-Mercado has a master’s degree in soil science from Iowa State University. He recently became the Midwest regional manager at Mad Agriculture, a 5-year-old farm-focused nonprofit based in Boulder, Colorado. He joins Jonnah Mellenthin Perkins, a media producer, as Mad Agriculture’s two-person Spring Green team.
De Kok-Mercado spoke with the Cap Times about Mad Agriculture’s mission, why he’s passionate about sustainable agriculture and what city people could plant in their own backyards.
First, tell us a little bit about Mad Agriculture. What does it do?
Our main mission is to catalyze a revolution in agriculture. The key word there is “catalyze” — we’re not trying to recreate, or create, a revolution.
Specifically in the Midwest, we already see a lot of the pieces here. Savanna Institute is really moving and shaking in regenerative ag. They’re a major partner, they have a 100-acre complex here in Spring Green.
What we’re hoping to do with our presence is build partnerships and leverage some of the energy that’s already here, and fill in the missing gaps.
What does it mean to “catalyze a revolution” in your day to day farm work?
A lot of what we’re doing with my position is taking the time to listen, understand the land and people that are working the land.
We have two sister companies which help us with the intersect of land and business, because we do want to help farmers not only improve their quality of life, but also have viable farms. A big part of that is capital and access to markets.
Mad Markets helps farmers get a premium for organic grain. And Mad Capital helps with transition costs to organic and also provides funding for labor and infrastructure.
I do a lot of technical site evaluations. I go from farm to farm and help farmers figure out how to integrate perennials, like prairies and savannas, and how to make them profitable. And also transition their farms to lower input, higher diversity systems that are more resilient than conventional chemical agriculture.
As a soil scientist, how did you get into grazing?
Mostly my wife, really. But I’ve always been obsessed with prairies. … Prairies didn’t evolve just because of the grasses, they evolved with fire and with bison and ungulates (hooved mammals) grazing. I look at prairies as the original ranch land.
I’m sure other people would argue that savannas and prairies are not human derived farms, but that’s the way that I understand them. So it’s interesting to me that now, in present times, we’re cultivating soils the Indigenous people were also cultivating but the land practices are totally different. It was formerly regenerative, and now (it’s) extractive.
I’m interested in how to integrate perennials and grazing and fire (onto farms) — letting that natural ecosystem inform the way that you’re managing land.
Your bio mentions “generations of farmers” who came before you. How do you think of your current work as an extension of that legacy?
I’ve got to step back from me as a person and talk about us, as a species. I think we’re a species out of context right now.
What we thrive at doing as a species is problem-solving and thriving, playing and having fun. How we produce food and how we manage the land is really a part of that. Regardless of me coming from an agrarian background, I think it’s nested genetically in all of us.
When we eat nutrient dense food and have a communal experience with people, cultivate community — I think it’s just inherent in our species to do that. Monocultures versus high diversity systems are a direct reflection of the health of our bodies. If we’re healthy, we’re going to be happy, and we’re going to do creative things and solve problems as a community. That legacy’s in all of us.
Part of what I do here at Mad is help people see that legacy in themselves.
Do you have any advice for sustainably minded folks who live in the city?
Anything that you can do to incorporate diversity on your own plot is going to be a positive ecological benefit. If you’re strategically integrating perennials, like in water catchment areas (low-lying places where water collects) and filtering water, it’s going to reduce the load on the municipal wastewater treatment center.
Integrate flowering trees and fruit trees … you can have a shade tree, but could that shade tree also be producing fruit and nuts and contribute to community food forests, or supply food for underserved populations, or something like that? There’s infinite possibilities to integrate perennials in a city landscape. It’s just, you have to be strategic about where and how and at what scale.