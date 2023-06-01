When Lola Otto tends bar at the Tom Cat Lounge in tiny St. Nazianz, Wisconsin, she dresses for Hollywood.
Otto, 87, is usually “very done up, always wears leather pants and high heels and beehive hair,” said Tori Gerding, who grew up near St. Nazianz in Valders. Both are villages in Manitowoc County with less than 1,000 residents.
Gerding, the owner of Ancora Café, and her husband, Matt Gerding, adore this bar. They love the vibe, and they love Lola Otto — so much that they’re naming their new restaurant in Madison after her.
Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge — or just Lola’s, to her friends — is a combined project from the Gerdings and Cadre chef and owner Evan Dannells. Matt is the former president of FPC Live. Tori owns three Ancora Café locations including one in Maple Bluff, near where Lola’s aims to open this fall at 617 N. Sherman Ave.
The inspirational bar, Tom Cat Lounge, is like Madison’s Le Tigre in that it’s a homey dive stuffed with vintage memorabilia. Otto collects iconic pin-up portraits instead of tigers.
“It’s like a really moody, throwback, ‘60s vintage cocktail lounge in the middle of rural Wisconsin, which is crazy,” Matt Gerding said. “There’s a whole room dedicated to Marilyn Monroe stuff.”
When Matt told Otto of their plans, he said Otto was disbelieving, then thrilled, running over to tell some regulars — “that guy over there is going to name a bar after me!”
A place to play around
Lola’s is the third business to announce plans to take over the former Jacobson Bros. Meats & Deli at 617 N. Sherman Ave. Others who have expressed plans for it in recent years include the Settle Down Tavern/Turn Key team (they’d hoped to do Cranberry Club there) and Marie Young from Far Breton Bakery, who now has a brick and mortar location in Maple Bluff.
For Lola’s, Dannells and the Gerdings have annexed the space next door to the deli as well, a former shoe repair shop. Inside 3,200 square feet, the floor plan would seat 95 inside, plus 18 on a seasonal sidewalk patio (likely coming in spring 2024).
The area where the repair shop used to be will be mostly cocktail seating, but it will be versatile enough to become a private event space, Matt Gerding said. Gerding, who recently wrapped 16 years in the Madison live music business, has been taking the lead on many of the project’s logistics, including marketing and design.
“Everybody has expertise in different areas,” he said. “Evan obviously is the expert in the room in terms of all things food and culinary. So he’s designing the food menu. … Tori’s expertise is interior design, building out beautiful spaces.”
Especially since the pandemic, Madison’s late night dining scene has all but disappeared, with few exceptions. That’s one reason Dannells plans to do eclectic bar food, starchy, fatty favorites served late into the night.
“It’s global tavern food — bar food, but I didn’t say where the bar was,” Dannells said. These dishes “tend to be things that are really easy to sip out of a bowl or grab out of the basket.
“Opening Cadre put me in a box,” Dannells said, with its focus on French cuisine. ”It’s a box I love, but I like the idea of having a place where we can play around with more aggressive flavors.”
Currently, estimated hours for Lola’s are Sunday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Inspired by the '60s
Tori Gerding has been working with Dannells’ partner and co-owner at Cadre, Kathy Herrick, and Cadre GM Colton Schara to design the new restaurant, which will have a midcentury vibe.
Herrick “brought in really cool inspiration, because she worked at a lot of places when she used to live in San Diego that are from the era we pulled from,” Dannells said. “California in the ‘60s.”
It was Schara’s idea to model Lola’s off places in Tokyo known as “jazz kissa,” cafes designed to highlight jazz records played on high-quality sound systems.
“Vinyl and high fidelity sound is going to be central to the overall theme,” Matt Gerding said. “We are building in a DJ booth, and we will have DJs for late nights on Fridays and Saturdays.
“The space is being designed to absorb sound, with everything from upholstered booth seating to K-13 acoustic treatment (a spray-on insulation) on the ceiling, to draperies and curtains throughout, so the sound is really crisp in there.”
After they’d solidified some of these plans, on a trip north, Matt Gerding asked Otto if she’d come to the grand opening, optimistically in September.
“She was like, ‘Absolutely, if I’m still around, I’m going to be there,’” Gerding recalled. “So we are going to give her some VIP treatment, rent a limousine and bring her down from Valders. It’ll be pretty awesome.”