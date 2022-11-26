Wonder Cookie, a mobile bakery, started at the Dane County Farmers’ Market last year, serving freshly baked cookies from a food truck. It has since bloomed into a fully operational business, run by Rachel Krause and her business partner Michael Tecku.
Krause, who grew up in Madison, has worked in the food industry for a long time. A shift in the industry during the pandemic led to many businesses coming up with creative models to keep their livelihoods afloat, while keeping workers and customers safe.
“While it was super challenging to be in the restaurant industry at that time, it gave a lot of context and perspective to where professionally I wanted to go,” Krause said. She wanted to “build a legacy of something that I was in control over.
Wonder Cookie keeps it simple with its business model. Krause and Tecku have just one signature flavor — sea salt chocolate chip with a brownie swirl. The cookie is described as “simultaneously sweet, salty, and worth every bite.” Wonder Cookie makes a gluten-free version of these cookies, too; all cookies cost $1.20 each.
“Since the beginning, we have wanted to produce a gluten-free cookie to be able to accommodate more folks with restrictions,” Krause said.
The cookies are also peanut free. The company rents kitchen space on the north side of Madison, a space that is not shared (important for nut-free cookies). The couple recently began incorporating a rotating flavor, a holiday oatmeal spice cookie.
Wonder Cookie partners with Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company and JBC Coffee Roasters on a few other items on its menu, like coffee and ice cream sandwiches. It’s part of how the owners network with their community.
“Now that the event season is mostly done, we’re shifting our focus to developing some wholesale relationships because we have a commercially licensed kitchen,” Krause said.
Krause is also getting the word out about holiday deliveries for businesses, or for individuals who want cookies for gatherings and may not want to make their own. Wonder Cookie will vend at the next Dane County Holiday Market at Monona Terrace, set for Saturday, Dec. 3. In addition, Wonder Cookie will participate in some of the Dane County Late Winter Markets held at Garver Feed Mill starting in January.
Otherwise, Krause and Tecku are concentrating on corporate deliveries and catering. Folks can even book the mobile bakery for private events. For orders of a hundred or more, the per-cookie cost goes down to $1.15 each.
Krause said a lot of research went into pricing the cookies, balancing the cost of ingredients like Grassland butter and grain-free flour with the price of the cookies.
Krause said people have been wonderful and welcoming of Wonder Cookie. From other mobile food businesses to event coordinators, Krause said she has been blown away by how awesome people have been to work with. She said her team helped tremendously this year, both getting Wonder Cookie to where it is, and pushing it where it is going next.
“The amount of flexibility and growth that we’ve done within this one season, we would not have been able to do it without their dedication,” Krause said.