Of all the seasons, fall feels like the best time for baking, and not only because of our odd collective mania for pumpkin spice.
In a little shop in Spring Green, the ovens have been going all summer as owner Alyssa Janco turns local grains and seasonal produce into sourdough pretzels, cinnamon rolls, berry bars and specialty cakes.
Janco, who prefers to go by her last name, is the sole proprietor of Nectar Bakery, an intimate café across from the Spring Green General Store. Nectar’s forte are treats that are a little less sweet, a little more savory — sables made with buckwheat and Earl Grey tea ($1), chocolate chip cookies ($3.50) baked with spelt and big flakes of salt on top, biscuits with rye in the dough.
Even the cinnamon rolls, mammoth, naturally leavened buns slathered with icing, have a tangy undertone. “The cinnamon rolls have a bit of whole grain in them, just to make it more interesting,” Janco said.
Baking a movement
Nectar joins several nearby businesses that are “trying to make the local food movement happen” in rural, artsy Spring Green. Among them are Homecoming (natural wine and brick oven pizza in the White School), The Frozen Local (ice cream made with local fruit), Slowpoke Lounge (a bar that serves craft cocktails) and Convivio (wine and specialty foods).
“We’re doing classics, just a little bit elevated,” Janco said. That might mean blueberry-lavender-goat-cheesecake, or whole wheat in pie crust.
Nectar’s sweets feel substantial, and there’s nothing “guilty” about them. Nectar has even posted a sign that states “all food is good when prepared from scratch.”
“Please refrain from making comments about calorie/fat content, ‘watching your figure,’ or other diet culture propaganda,” it reads. Don’t “make your neighbors feel bad about their choice to enjoy the energy their bodies need.”
As many do, Janco first came to Spring Green for American Players Theatre. The classical repertory company concludes its main season with final outdoor productions of “Hamlet,” “Sense and Sensibility” and “A Raisin in the Sun” next weekend, Oct. 8-9. The indoor shoulder season, featuring “Stones in His Pockets,” opens Oct. 27.
“I worked at APT for multiple seasons,” said Janco, a former dresser whose main job was in wardrobe. The Green Bay native decided to stay in Spring Green because “I fell in love with it immediately … it’s just got such a great sense of community and connection to the earth.”
She started with rented kitchen space and farmers’ market sales about two years ago. Janco signed a lease on her current space in the spring and opened Nectar as a brick and mortar bakery in early summer. It’s now open Friday to Monday next to a tea shop and ice cream shop. She takes orders for celebration cakes, including one with chocolate and rosemary ($60), at least one week out.
Floral flavors
For cookies, jam bars and cakes, Janco often uses grains from Meadowlark Organics, including wheat flour, buckwheat and corn flour. She tried to get oats from them to use in Nectar’s granola ($9.50/8 oz.) but Meadowlark’s oats tend to sell out.
Janco has worked for Ridgeway farm, too, which deepened her familiarity with these ingredients.
“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from working for them and with their product is how much flavor these other varieties of grain have,” Janco said, “that we have underappreciated.”
Janco will often start with a Google search or a cookbook recipe from something like Abra Berens’ “Grist,” then manipulate and substitute “until they look nothing like the original.”
She might swap in aronia berries for raspberries in her jam bars ($5, vegan, gluten free and delicious) or add lavender to lemon cookies ($4), to change up familiar flavor profiles.
“It’s not called Nectar for nothing,” she said. “I really love floral flavors, and introducing people in a slightly more approachable way to the idea of eating flowers.”
It’s an evolution from where she began, “way into the science of cake making” as a teenager. Janco is largely self-taught, though she did spend a summer working at Breadsmith.
“She’s been baking forever,” said Joan Janco, Alyssa’s mom, who stopped by the bakery with Paul, Alyssa’s dad, on their way out of town one late summer Saturday.
“Those Martha Stewart marshmallows almost killed the mixer,” Paul said.
“But those marshmallows worked! And now for fun, she makes flavored ones,” Joan added.
When nobody's looking
So far, the challenge at Nectar has not been people. Spring Green folks are coming by, sometimes just for caffeine (“I offer coffee at 8 a.m., which is something that this town has been telling me they really want”). Janco has the same issue as every other restaurant, bar and cafe around — having enough help.
On days when staff is short, “I feel like I am running this all by myself,” Janco said. “Like it’s one thing to not be selling products because nobody’s coming in. But it’s another thing to not be selling product because I can’t physically make enough.”
Asked what sets Nectar apart from other bakeries, Janco considered the question for a bit. A short while later, she sent an email clarifying what she’d meant to say.
“We have real, personal relationships with our farmers,” she wrote. “Unfortunately I find that this is a special thing, as many food establishments claiming to be from-scratch and locally sourced (only) feature one or two items fitting the description, while the rest of the menu remains an assortment of industrially made items.
“We are dedicated to doing the right thing,” she wrote, “and often the hard thing, even when nobody’s looking.”