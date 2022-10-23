Twisted Grounds brings the charm and endless choices of English pubs to Madison
The decor at Twisted Grounds, an east side coffee shop just off Cottage Grove Road, is an eclectic menagerie of antiques and collectibles.
There are coffee grinders from England and 19th century benches from Virginia. Below a large chandelier that once hung in a bakery in France during the 18th century are hefty, hard-cover books, like “1,000 Places to See Before You Die,” next to classic games, like Guess Who? and Clue.
Abby Padlock owns the cafe at 6067 Gemini Drive, and the decor reflects her travels around the U.S. and abroad.
“We have an old sewing machine that my sister and I converted into a dish bin,” Padlock said. “And we have a handcrafted game table from at least the early 1900s.”
Padlock has been to Italy, Spain, Amsterdam and Brussels. She lived in Rwanda and has been all around the coast of the United Kingdom. But it was her frequent visits to European pubs that inspired the look and menu at Twisted Grounds.
“Europe has thousands of pubs, but they’re also cafes with really good, extensive menus,” Padlock said. “So you'll see some guys who probably just finished their shift and are drinking a beer at the bar. But then there's also a family having dinner and people drinking their espresso or coffee. That creates such a cool community.”
They needed a coffee shop
Padlock was halfway through law school when she realized that she missed “the hustle and bustle that comes with actually being on your feet at work,” rather than sitting at a desk all day long. She loved the atmosphere of coffee shops, and had dreamed of opening her own busines.
“I always felt like it had to come later,” she said. But living in the Grandview Commons neighborhood, on Madison’s east side near Cottage Grove, she saw an opportunity.
“The area’s so populated and dense … they needed a coffee shop here,” she said. “So I said, ‘Alright, let’s just do it now.’”
Padlock worked through the last half of law school while planning out her cafe, and opened Twisted Grounds right after she graduated. She opened in July 2020 with just the coffee and bakery, and after the first couple weeks, added in the larger food and drink menu.
Currently, Padlock and her staff are in the process of adding a vegetarian and vegan menu, which she’s hoping will be up by the new year.
“We have a vegan egg and a vegan cheese option, and a plant-based sausage for substitutions,” said Padlock. “What we want to do is have specifically-made vegan and vegetarian options. It’s something that we’re seeing increasingly appreciated in the community.”
A little family
The menu at Twisted Grounds is long, including beer and coffee flights as well as specialty cocktails. For lunch, there are sandwiches, salads, nachos and flatbreads.
Customers have gravitated toward the veggie breakfast sandwich ($9.85), made with plant-based sausage, chipotle aioli, scrambled eggs, cheddar, roasted red bell peppers and spinach on an everything bagel.
But Padlock’s personal favorite is the bacon & Brussels bowl ($11.75). This features Twisted Grounds’ homemade bacon dressing, a combination that includes apple cider vinegar, red onions and mustard.
There’s a fried egg on the sweet and spicy pesto breakfast panini sandwich ($10.95) with bacon, cheddar and tomato. And staff makes homemade vinaigrettes for the steak salad ($16) and Greek salad ($16).
Padlock self-describes as a food lover and a “health-nut” who has spent most of her working life in restaurants, bars and cafes.
“I've had a lot of experience working in kitchens,” she said. “I just started to put together a menu and then would make it for friends and family and other people I’ve worked with in restaurants.”
Twisted Grounds sources some ingredients locally from Sassy Cow Creamery and Jones Dairy Farm. Many of the beers on tap, like New Glarus and Karben4, are Wisconsin brewed, and local products abound, like doughnuts from Level 5, cookies from Beth’s Bakes and chocolate from Black Sheep Chocolate in Stoughton.
“It's a project of mine to expand and grow this part of the business,” Padlock said. “We’re trying to have all the things we sell here on consignment … be from Madison, Wisconsin vendors. We’d like to partner with some Madison artists too.”
Twisted Oak hosts live music through its Under the Oak Friday night and Sunday afternoon backyard concerts, held June through September on a stage built underneath a 200-year-old oak tree. Coming soon will be Halloween Drag Bingo (Oct. 30, 4-8 p.m.), a Hammer & Stain Knit Wreath Workshop (Nov. 2, 6-8 p.m.) and a fall market (Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.).
A book club meets every third Monday of the month, and trivia night is on Thursdays.
Just saying all of this out loud gave Padlock pause. “Oh my god, we’re doing so much,” she said. Luckily, Twisted Grounds has become its own little family.
“We have the best staff and we make sure it’s an awesome environment for people,” Padlock said. “Building that community, I feel kind of like a mom. If you come here and just try it once, I think you’re going to fall in love.”