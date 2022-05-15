With her company These Days Juice Co., Shannon Kinet is filling bottles and Madison’s cold pressed juice needs at the same time.
When Kinet moved to Middleton in 2021 from southern California, she was surprised that there were so few juice options in town compared to back in the Golden State. At first Saints Madison Juice Company and the Willy St. Co-op sufficed, but the former closed in April 2021, and the Co-op struggled with staffing their juice bar.
At the time, Kinet had been spending months running into one roadblock after another while trying to get her own children’s multivitamin company? Off the ground. So she shifted gears and started These Days in the Fall of 2021.
“It’s been really fun and came about organically,” she said. “I quickly realized that I wanted to follow this passion. It’s sort of at the intersection of a lot of things that I care about, parents as well as community and soil health."
Kinet drew from her experience in marketing and sales working with tech startups in New York. Ringing the phones of local catering companies in hopes of borrowing their kitchen spaces reminded her of the cold calls she used to make. After finally receiving an okay from Middleton BBQ, whose space she currently shares, These Days began after Thanksgiving of 2021.
These Days’ juice, sold out of a pop-up shop in Grace Coffee Shop, 1824 Parmenter St. in Middleton, is organic and raw (meaning it is unpasteurized). The small team has worked hard since the beginning to connect with local farmers who grow organic produce.
The effort to bring responsibly sourced and natural ingredients is reflected by the packaging of their products. All that appears on the glass bottle is a small white label with the company’s logo and a list of the fruits, veggies and spices used in the juice.
Also included on the label are affirmations. “Joy,” one of These Days’ vegetable-based juices, tastes like a slightly sweeter and smoother kale and celery smoothie. It comes printed with this quote, "Today I choose joy. Joy finds me in all situations. Only opportunities, energies, people and things that bring me joy will enter my awareness."
‘Wonder’ is a juice made of pineapple, apple and ginger, which would be great for the summer time. “Clear Skies” is an iced oat milk latte accompanied by a Katherine Ellison quote, “You have to be able to slow down enough to switch your focus away from all the ways things could be better, to know how good they already are.”
Kinet says that the idea of the hand-picked affirmations for each juice was an outgrowth of the question her company looks to answer: what do people need these days? So far the abundance of nutrients and moral support they offer seem to be a good start.
Customers are encouraged to return their bottles from previous orders when they come to pick up more. Bottles can be returned on Thursday afternoons through the Grace Coffee pop-up shop.
These Days also offers a delivery service that makes the rounds on Tuesday to parts of Middleton, Madison, Waunakee, Verona, Fitchburg and Cross Plains.
As happy as she is with how the business has progressed in the last year, Kinet is well aware of some hurdles that still need to be overcome.
“I’ve had a knack my whole life, but specifically in my professional career, for finding small areas of opportunities for improvement,” she said.
For example, due to the USDA’s hefty fee for their organic certification These Days has trouble making claims about their products being organic. This also opened Kinet’s eyes to how public policy plays into responsible farming and production practices.
Additionally, balancing the flavors and nutritional values of each juice recipe was a tad out of Kinet’s depth. While she was familiar with the industry as a consumer, she wasn’t sure how to keep the level of sugars and nutrients in her products at a good level for children.
She has since brought two registered dieticians onto her team to help. That expertise can be tasted in the juice named "Glory." It contains lemon, apple, cayenne and butterfly pea powder. "Glory" rests on the sweeter side of their product lineup, but the inclusion of cayenne gives it a bite of spice that is both slightly surprising and addictive at the same time.
While Kinet is happy with where her company finds itself she already has her eyes on the future. She hopes to soon open up a brick and mortar storefront where she can add salads and wraps to the menu.
“I’m most excited to bring organic, healthful and convenient food and drink options to the Madison community, she said, “The health of people and the planet are our priority.”