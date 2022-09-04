Selena Warsaw-Lane’s family has been growing exotic and heirloom varieties of apples and pears on their 32-acre farm near Spring Green for four decades. They supply fruit and vegetables to the public, as well as some of the area’s most prestigious restaurants.
But due to a late freeze last year, their 5,500-tree orchard, Future Fruit Farms, lost its entire crop. Like a lot of farm families, Warsaw-Lane and her mother struggled with how to be financially viable while continuing the work they loved
After consulting with some area food artisans, chefs, and small business owners, Warsaw-Lane realized that the answer was ice cream — and a lot of other tasty treats made with the apples and pears that her family farm produces.
The Frozen Local, a cute little shop located in the Albany Street Shops, has been open since July, offering ice cream, gelato and sorbet using fruit, dairy and other ingredients available in the Driftless Area.
“We used to make pear gelato and sell it at farmer’s markets,” Warsaw-Lane said. “This seemed like a natural extension.”
The brand new ice cream case, showcasing rows of freshly made flavors, shares space inside Wander Provisions, a snack and gift shop featuring local and regional foods. Wander Provisions sells jam, popcorn, pickles and crackers, vegan marshmallows, bulk flour from Meadowlark Community Mill, and kombucha. Also for sale are other Future Fruit products, such as pear apple cider, pear butter and freshly picked apples and pears.
By sharing space and employees, both businesses benefit, Warsaw-Lane said..
“We wanted to expand while serving our community by adding something new to the culinary scene in Spring Green,” she said. “We are also committed to supporting other family farms in the area so we’re sourcing almost all our ingredients from farmers we know.”
Diversifying, expanding their product lines and making them available year round in a storefront, should put Future Fruit Farms on more solid footing in years to come, Warsaw-Lane said..
“I wanted to create clean, delicious, intense flavors of ice cream, showcasing our fruit, of course, but also showing people that the best food comes from the best ingredients, and just letting them shine without anything getting in the way,” Warsaw-Lane said.
Following that philosophy, her frozen dessert recipes do not contain any food coloring, preservatives or artificial flavors. They actually call for less sugar than many other ice creams.
“When you have produce this good, you don’t need it,” she said with a smile.
And after sampling the latest batches as they came oozing out of the direct-from-Italy, Carpigiani ice cream maker, it’s easy to see why frozen treats fans are flocking to her store. Apple butter colored pear sorbet was full of warm spices and intense fruit flavor. The off-white, fresh peaches and cream evenly mixed sweet, silky and rich notes.
Espresso ice cream, made with Wonderstate coffee, was delightfully dark with just a hint of bitterness. The white peppermint with chocolate flakes was crisp and refreshing — much brighter in flavor than store-bought varieties dyed green. Maple ice cream, using Wisconsin-made maple syrup, had a gentle caramel flavor with a hint of nuttiness.
Warsaw-Lane’s goal is to have a dozen of her signature ice cream flavors in the case each day, ready to scoop into bowls or cones. An additional eight flavors are packed in pints in the freezer. In total, there are 40 varieties rotating seasonally.
“I have so many ideas for new flavor combinations!” she said.
And for ice cream enthusiasts who would like to understand the process of making artisanal, small-batch ice cream, The Frozen Local will soon offer hands-on classes. In the meantime, it’s a delightful task to thoroughly research the finished product.