Open for just a few months on East Johnson Street, The Bubbling Teapot continues Jade Mountain Cafe’s long-standing tradition of encouraging togetherness among the community — whether you know the person sitting across from you or not.
Located on a snug sidewalk corner at 2611 E. Johnson St., The Bubbling Teapot inhabits the former location of Taiwanese bubble tea spot Jade Mountain Cafe which closed in September of this year after 12 years. The following month, on Oct. 5, Meena Canaie — who had worked at The Jade Mountain Cafe for three years — opened The Bubbling Teapot.
“I remember being so excited when I heard a bubble tea place was opening here in Madison,” said Canaie, recalling Jade Mountain’s early days. Canaie worked at Jade Mountain for a year or so while in high school, and then for two years prior to COVID-19 shutdowns.
“When another employee Jessi, who is now my second in command, told me the previous owners were planning to move on, I knew they would only be comfortable giving the business to someone they knew well and trusted,” Canaie said. “I talked to the owners about how I’d like to keep this place going, and keep this space in the community.”
Canaie says the whole process was like a whirlwind. She pursued crowdfunding ($1,385 via Indiegogo) and was granted a loan. Jade Mountain Cafe closed, and with financial help from friends, Canaie became the owner and manager of her own tea shop.
“It is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Canaie said, of owning her own cafe. “I just assumed it wasn’t a very realistic goal. But Jade Mountain was somewhere I would spend a lot of my time after school. That made me want to create that environment for others.”
Milk teas and matcha
A little over two months into business, The Bubbling Teapot already has a robust drink menu, with matcha smoothie ($5.40), black sugar milk tea ($4.40-$5.40), and mango fruit tea ($3.90-$4.40) among customer favorites. Along with a Taiwan coffee latte (coffee, half and half and sugar) and a simple cafe au lait ($3-$4.90), The Bubbling Teapot offers a total of 11 fruit teas, 11 milk teas, nine smoothie options and seven traditional teas, like oolong and jasmine (hot or iced).
“People also like to get creative,” said Canaie. “We work with customers to create a unique drink. As of now, our tea options are identical to that of Jade Mountain with lots of authentic Taiwanese teas, but we plan to add some additional options from India, such as spiced chai flavors.”
Canaie and her mom are U.S.-born and raised, but Canaie’s father is originally from the island of Mauritius, off the coast of Madagascar. He is of Indian descent, as is much of the population of the island, and tea was a big part of Canaie’s upbringing.
I’ve always preferred tea over coffee,” Canaie said. “I grew up drinking tea every day, and I feel like bubble tea gives off more of a chill and fun vibe that’s fitting for this space.”
Canaie wants to follow in the footsteps of Jade Mountain and create a “cozy and welcoming” community space. The walls of the cafe are as sweetly green as the matcha on the menu. Food items include hot-and-ready veggie, chicken and pork potstickers ($8 for 10), as well as steaming bao buns in flavors ranging from BBQ pork to sweet potato and custard ($2.10-$2.20 per 1 pc). Canaie is also aiming to expand the shop’s baked goods section.
“I used to bake when I worked at Jade Mountain and I’m experimenting with recipes,” she said. “They will still have (an) Asian influence, but now (a) South Asian influence as well.”
A special space
There are a lot of plans in the works for The Bubbling Teapot. Canaie wants to host events and add wild fantasy decor, board games, books — all the homey hang-out essentials. Canaie is confident that she and her co-workers can make it all happen.
“As cheesy as it sounds, having faith in oneself really does a lot,” said Canaie. “I was lucky enough to be supported by my friends and community, and people are more supportive and generous than I’d ever expected.
“I feel like I’m really making a special space for people to spend time with each other.”