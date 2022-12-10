Seekers of spicy food like me know that one dependable place to get a heat fix and a fun, interactive experience is a Chinese hot pot restaurant.
Fortunately, Madison has a handful of these, featuring small stoves right at the table, pots of boiling broth and platters of raw meats, seafood, vegetables and noodles. Customers are charged with choosing their adventure and cooking dinner on their own.
The best culinary memories collected in my journeys around China — and from living in New York City’s massive Chinatown — have featured red-hot meals. Hot pot from the Sichuan region of China is known for liberal heaps of chilis and chili oil, also found in most savory dishes.
At a hot pot restaurant, small individual electric stoves are built into the tables. Also essential to the experience is the dipping sauce station, laden with sauces (soy sauce, sesame sauce, hot sauce, chili oil, vinegars) and fresh toppings (garlic, cilantro, scallions). With these, each diner can make a personalized dipping bowl with literally thousands of possible permutations and custom ratios.
All of this is more fun in a group, allowing more hot pot broth flavors, more dipping sauces and a wider variety of meat or vegetables. In Madison, Double 10 Mini Hot Pot on Williamson Street has been serving these spicy soups for about a year in Gateway Mall, tucked behind construction on the “hairball” intersection of John Nolen, Blair and Wilson streets. We decided to give it a try.
Bring on the pot
My team of five dinner guests arrived hungry on a chilly Friday evening. I asked the manager Max Pan to order me the spiciest hot pot broth, a deep red and oily Sichuan version. To be cooked in that broth, I chose thinly sliced chicken, spinach, tofu skins and bean curd skins (about $20). There are a handful of other, less spicy options, which my friends opted for.
Besides the hot pot, I asked Pan what the spiciest a la carte recommendation was off the extensive menu. He recommended a classic: spicy diced fried chicken ($13), a dish of cubed chicken pieces deep-fried in a huge bed of dried red chili, garlic and spices. This was familiar to me, and I looked forward to it.
With our orders in, my friends and I headed over to the well-appointed sauce bar in the middle of the restaurant to create our custom dipping sauce combinations, the critical step of meal preparation where the interactive fun begins.
Then we turned on the stoves, and soon our various individual pots and raw foods began to crowd the table. Once the pots start boiling they were ready for company — everything thinly sliced or chopped, to be cooked quickly and easily at your own pace. My two spicy dipping sauces were ready to do their job, too.
Customized spread
Over the next 20 minutes we feasted on a spread each person customized and cooked for themselves. Everything was excellent, thanks to the freshness of the ingredients, plus the tangy and spicy sauces.
My broth stayed at a rolling boil while the food was cooked, and while satisfyingly spicy it was not overwhelming — about a 7 out of 10 on my personal heat index. In other words, just enough to break a sweat and warm the body on a wintry night. And the spicy cubed chicken was delicious; everyone agreed on that.
My friend ordered another notable a la carte menu item I’d highly recommend. Fried homemade noodles with cumin lamb ($16) was a perfect carbohydrate accompaniment to the proteins and veggies, with just a bit of spice kick.
My overall verdict? If you’re looking for a Chinese meal option, you cannot go wrong at Double 10 Mini Hot Pot, with either the hot pot or a la carte options. This was my first time there, and it was easily one of the best Chinese restaurant meals I’ve had in Madison.
If you’re a heat seeker, do not miss the spiciest level cooking broth. There’s no better season than winter to try it.