The south-facing intersection of East Washington Street and Blair Street leading to John Nolen Drive (known to some as “the hairball”) is blocked by construction this summer, and will remain so for a while.
Still, 5 Star Korean BBQ, located just north of the snarl, is open, accessible and welcoming. The city has agreed to allow owner Sean Kim to take the “no parking” signs down for the duration of construction, so parking is available.
Chulkee Chang, who also owned a Korean restaurant in Champaign, Illinois, opened 5 Star Korean BBQ in 2016. The restaurant’s current owner, Sean (SHE-an) Kim, worked for him. She is originally from Jeonju in the southern part of South Korea, an area known for its uniquely tasty dishes and sauces.
Pack a lunch box
And tasty they are. On a recent visit for lunch, kimchi dumplings ($6.99 for six, $8.99 for 10) with pork and vegetables arrived steamed and beautiful looking. The kimchi, or fermented cabbage, makes them mildly spicy; the rest makes them tasty and interesting.
Bibimbap ($13.99-$14.99) is a classic Korean dish, served in a hot stone bowl. Rice sizzled on the bottom, making it crunchy and a bit burned. On top of it was a mix of cooked vegetables and a choice of meat, tofu or seafood, all topped by an over-easy egg.
The vegetables and meat are cooked in a delectable sauce, usually made with gochujang, which is full of umami in its mix of salty, spicy, and slightly sweet flavors. The traditional way to eat this dish is to mix everything together, but you don’t have to.
Jajangmyeon ($14.99) is a satisfying noodle dish, topped with a heavy, appetizing black soybean sauce with mixed vegetables and pork. If you can’t finish it (it is a large portion) be sure to take it home — it tastes just as good the next day, even when eaten cold.
A selection of lunch boxes ($9.99) offer a lot of bang for the buck. The luscious katsu chicken, cooked with vegetables, came with a large serving of rice, two fried dumplings, and banchan, the prominent small dishes of Korean cuisine.
In this case, banchan included kimchi, potatoes, and bean sprouts, each in their own unique dressing. (The potatoes, for example, are served in a sweet dressing. Sounds weird? Hold your judgment until you try them!)
And then there’s the ssam, classic Korean barbecue. 5 Star offers two choices: pork belly ($19.99/person) or the beef brisket ($21.99/person) and you must order for at least two people.
Ssam comes with a complete banchan, which includes cucumbers, fishcake and radish with carrots, hot gochujang sauce, a mix of sesame oil, salt and pepper, and large lettuce leaves.
The meat cooks on the grill in front of you, together with some vegetables and onion. When the meat is ready on one side, it is flipped over and, when fully cooked, our server cut the meat into small pieces.
She then instructed us to make sandwiches of lettuce leaves filled with meat and the rest, which makes for an interesting visual effect. Since the meat and vegetables are cooked without any sauce, this is a fun dish but not as complex and intriguing to the palate as the others.
‘A taste of Korea here’
5 Star Korean BBQ is just two rooms. One has orange walls, woven brown screens and several tables as well as seats at the bar. Thankfully in summer, there are many ceiling fans and, the highlight, a television screen with nonstop K-Pop videos. Some customers love to sit there, sip canned Korean coffee and watch the performances.
The second room has hibachi-like tables — the restaurant’s eponymous Korean BBQ grill.
During our lunch around 11:30 a.m. on a weekday, the restaurant was empty, but several takeout orders waited on the counter. The phone kept ringing, too, and takeout folks and deliverers kept walking in. Other customers soon filtered in for a sit-down meal.
Our service by Sora Kim (no relation) was lovely. Sora, whose name means “something like a crab but can’t really be translated,” arrived in Madison three years ago, when her husband got a job here.
She said the business, which re-opened for dining May 21, survived the pandemic by going online and is surviving the construction by serving people who work in the area, students, Koreans, Chinese people, some tourists — and anyone who has realized they can actually park on the street.
Sora Kim loves Madison, she said. “It’s a second home for me, a peaceful, great city to live in, but I can feel that it keeps growing and growing.”
“I still have a taste of Korea here,” she added. “The cooking here is authentic.”