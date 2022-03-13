Sinarack “Be” Macvilay’s four sons inspired the name of Rising Sons Lao and Thai Restaurant. And it was one of them, Arya Macvilay, who encouraged Sinarack to open a new location of the longstanding Southeast Asian restaurant in Verona in March of last year.
The first restaurant on State Street is Rising Sons Deli, a business name held over from when the family owned a grocery store and deli in the early 2000s. A location on High Point Road is temporarily closed.
“It’s all family restaurants run by me, my husband, son, and friends who come and help,” Be Macvilay said. She didn’t have plans to open a third location, but when a landlord in Verona approached her, Arya encouraged her to take the leap.
“I talked to him and he said ‘OK, let’s do it mom’,” Macvilay said. She’s training Arya to run the restaurant at 600 West Verona Ave., previously occupied by Jordandal Cookhouse.
The newest Rising Sons gets many diners from the neighborhood, nearby Epic Systems, and fans of their High Point Road restaurant. “Customers are very, very nice,” Macvilay said. “They come in and tell me they spread the word about the restaurant. It’s been working out well for us.”
Curries for carryout
Rising Sons serves the same Southeast Asian fare at all of their restaurants. These dishes typically consist of vegetables cooked in various broths or sauces, each served with rice. There are about six curry dishes on the menu, including curry squash, which consists of red curry, coconut milk, squash and broccoli ($10.95).
Customers can add chicken, pork, beef ($2), shrimp ($2), tofu or more vegetables. For those who like spicy dishes, the keng keow vane ($10.95) brings the heat. It features green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans and Thai eggplant.
A perennial favorite, pad Thai ($10.95) at Rising Sons has a rich flavor with the right amounts of spice, saltiness and a hint of sweetness. The dish is made with rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and a homemade sauce, then topped with peanuts and cilantro.
Pad kee mao (drunken noodles) ($10.95) brings together thick rice noodles, eggs, carrots, bok choy and other vegetables in a dark soy sauce. Customers can choose to add meat or tofu to either of these noodle dishes. Rising Sons also sells a variety of appetizers, soups, homemade sausages and a papaya salad platter ($13.95) featuring papaya, beef jerky and sticky rice.
While the State Street location offers dine-in and carryout options, Verona only has carryout out right now. Macvilay said she doesn’t have enough help, but hopes to offer dining there in the future, as well as an opportunity for folks to use their private party room.
Dine-in may be on hold, but to-go customers of the Verona restaurant are treated to a lovely display of art and lush plants in the space that Macvilay wants to be welcoming.
The art is from Laos, Macvilay said. “We just try to make it homey.”